Sophie Pugh was forced to choose between palliative and horrific chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

Sophie Pugh, 27, found out in February she has stage four ovarian cancer – she underwent chemo, then doctors discovered a second cancer

A 28-year-old disability worker has been forced to choose between death or experimental chemotherapy months after doctors fired her as a hypochondriac with severe menstrual pain.

Sophie Pugh, from Perth, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February and quickly plunged into hardcore chemotherapy in an attempt to eradicate it.

But doctors missed a second, much more sinister cancer was growing at the same time – and now it’s about to kill her.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the young woman revealed that this time she prefers palliative care over aggressive treatment.

‘I’m completely devastated. I really struggled with chemo last time and I don’t want to feel that way again because it probably won’t heal me,” she said.

The newly discovered cancer is a myxoid spindle cell sarcoma and “it’s everywhere.”

It is also very rare, difficult to treat and aggressive.

“The first cancer they found is cured, but they didn’t find the second one until a few weeks ago when they did a laparoscopy,” she said.

Sophie is pictured here after having to shave her hair during her first round of chemotherapy

The palliative chemo option includes one round every three weeks, to try and prolong Sophie’s life without destroying its quality.

“Then I’ll have more scans in January, see what the growth rate is and reassess,” she said.

Sophie previously told her story to FEMAIL in hopes it would give other people the confidence to push doctors for answers.

She said, “All the signs were there.”

She had crippling menstrual pain, a sore lower back, a sore upper leg and later severe abdominal pain, bloating and then difficulty going to the toilet.

“They were so bad I fell on the floor, and super heavy, I went to get them checked twice and was told I had polycystic ovaries.

“The second time they found the growths instead of scars, I was told they wouldn’t do anything about it until they were over four inches.

“They didn’t think it was important.”

She was determined to fight the cancer even after it spread to her lungs, but now struggles to stay positive

Prior to this diagnosis, she had been sent home from the ER with “food poisoning” when she experienced excruciating abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Two months later, when her lower back started to hurt, six months before she was diagnosed, she assumed she had “pulled something” after completing a 100kg deadlift at the gym.

“It started to hurt when I was in the car for more than 20 minutes,” she explained.

She wants other people to listen to their gut feeling – after being sent home by doctors

WHAT SYMPTOMS DID SOPHIE EXPERIENCE? 1 – Excruciating menstrual pain 2 – Pain in the lower back when sitting 3 – Pain in her thighs 4 – Extreme bloating 5- Pain in her lower abdomen 6- Discomfort when using the toilet 7- ‘Stop-go’ peeing 8- Heavy periods 9- Diarrhea 10- Breathlessness

But she still assumed it was nothing since there was no history of cancer in her family and doctors had previously pinpointed polycystic ovaries as the cause of her pain.

Three months before her diagnosis, she went back to the doctor when she developed pain in her left quadriceps, the same side as the growth on her ovary.

“He told me I wasn’t stretching properly after the gym, which I knew I was because I stretch for 20 minutes before and after each session. We now know it was a symptom of cancer,” she said.

She put it in the back of her mind and decided not to go to the doctor when the pain escalated.

“I was trying to do some incline exercises at the gym and it felt like hot knives being shoved into my gut,” she said.

Sophie said she was devastated after receiving palliative care and a treatment that probably wouldn’t work

“Then I was in bed and my cat jumped on my stomach and I just cried in pain and my partner said I had to see a doctor.”

That same day, she noticed she had pain when she used the bathroom and “stop-go” patterns when she tried to urinate.

She was rushed from her GP to the hospital ER with ‘suspected appendicitis’ and left four days later with a diagnosis of cancer.

The cancer has grown rapidly, from the time she was diagnosed to the time the doctors removed it, it had grown from four to six inches and spread to her lungs.

This means the cancer is ‘stage four’, which is usually terminal, but this is where Sophie says she is ‘one of the lucky ones’ because her cancer is responding well to chemo.

“I’m very unlikely to have this cancer because it usually occurs in children,” she said.

“But it also has a much higher cure rate. If I had been diagnosed with normal ovarian cancer I would be a complete mess because it would probably mean I would be terminal,” she said.

THE OFFICIAL SYMPTOMS OF Ovarian Cancer: Swollen abdomen Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly Frequent or urgent urination Back, abdominal or pelvic pain Constipation or diarrhea Menstrual irregularities Fatigue Indigestion Pain during intercourse Unexplained weight loss or weight gain Source: Cancer Council

She revealed her scar after surgery to remove the six-inch tumor from her left ovary and says the disease caused bloating and pain

Sophie underwent special treatment to “put the right ovary to sleep” before starting chemo.

“Some doctors wonder if it will work, but if I don’t try and I can’t have kids later, I’ll kick myself,” she said.

She also had to ask for help Go fund me.

“Right now my boyfriend is paying all my bills, but his own house will be finished soon and I don’t want him paying his mortgage on top of mine,” she said.