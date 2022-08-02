Sophie Monk was bullied at school for being overweight by a ‘tool’ who later threatened to SUE her

She is the glamorous host of Beauty and the Geek.

But Sophie Monk says she wasn’t always the beauty she’s known for and was bullied at school for being overweight.

“I was definitely bullied at school. I used to have to sing after every meeting, which is so humbling,” she said during a recent interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The last laugh! Stunning Sophie Monk has revealed she was bullied at school for being overweight by a ‘tool’ who later threatened to sue her

“They made me sing the school anthem, the national anthem, whatever, and the kids always said ‘it’s not over until the fat lady sings,'” she added.

She said she was even called “cellulite queen” by one particularly annoying bully.

The 42-year-old said she had mentioned the bully earlier in the broadcast, but was later contacted by him and threatened legal action for saying his name.

Sophie Said She Was Even Called “Cellulite Queen” By One Particularly Nasty Bully

Sophie joked that he hadn’t changed in the years since and it was “good to know he’s a tool now.”

The actress told the hosts that something good came out of the ordeal when she learned how to respond to difficult situations with a smile.

“It has instilled in me a sense of humor. I’ve learned self-contempt,” she explained.

Sophie said something good came out of the ordeal when she learned how to respond to difficult situations with a smile

Sophie rose to fame after winning the competitive singing series Popstars in 1999, forming the girl group Bardot with the other winners.

She later moved to Hollywood, where she landed several movie roles, and now hosts several reality shows for Channel Nine, including BATG.

The TV host recently made headlines after bluntly saying there’s one question you should never ask a woman and telling Will and Woody from KIIS Network that she’s tired of answering questions about whether she’s pregnant.