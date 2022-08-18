Sophie Monk sizzles in a yellow bikini as she playfully cuddles a cat named Pablo Escobar

<!–

Sophie Monk showed off her amazing figure in a yellow bikini on Thursday while holding a black cat in Spain.

The veteran reality TV host, 42, stood in the lobby of the luxury resort where she currently resides while filming Love Island.

She uploaded the images to Instagram and revealed that she had named the feline Pablo Escobar after the infamous Colombian drug lord.

It comes just days after the Beauty and the Geek finale aired.

During her career, Sophie starred in multiple reality shows as a contestant and host.

In addition to Love Island and Beauty and the Geek, she won Celebrity Apprentice, judged Australia’s Got Talent, starred in The Bachelorette and appeared on Popstars in 2000.

Sophie has said in the past that she loves reality TV so much that she would consider becoming a contestant again in the future.

“I don’t know why there are people in this industry who look down on it,” said the former model.

‘I love it. I did The Masked Singer not long ago, so I would definitely do reality TV again, depending on the show.

“It just has to be the right show and the right timing. I just find them fun and an adventure and you learn so much from those environments under the pump.’

However, there is one show that Sophie says she will never participate in.

The actress revealed that she declined the invitation to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ‘a million times’.

“I’m fine with that, and I’m pretty lazy to be honest,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“I have two shows that I love and I’m like, that’s all I want to do this year, that’s great.”