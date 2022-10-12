Sophie Monk reveals husband Joshua ‘FIRED’ her as their navigator after she got them lost in Spain

Sophie Monk revealed on Wednesday that she was “fired” by husband Joshua for using Google Maps to navigate their surroundings while on vacation in Mallorca, Spain.

The 42-year-old TV presenter posted a video to Instagram Stories in which she struggles to navigate the streets of Mallorca on a stroll and looks to the app for directions.

Struggling to determine which way was north, she yelled angrily, “I don’t know if I’m backwards!”

The former singer kept walking back and forth hoping to identify her surroundings on Google Maps, but was unable to.

Sophie’s husband Joshua Gross asks her ‘you get it?’ and Sophie initially responded with an excited “yep.”

Unfortunately, she soon spoke and her answer quickly changed to a dejected “no.”

She then revealed, “I got fired from google mapping.”

Sophie and her husband Joshua have traveled to Europe to film the final season of Channel Nine dating show Love Island Australia.

It comes when Nine dropped a Spanish-inspired promo in which Monk dances with a shirtless man to promote the upcoming series.

The presenter, who speaks Spanish, kicks her legs and turns around before engaging in a tango with the pretty dancer.

“Your desires are sure to explode,” she says in Spanish before a voiceover declares “the hottest show on TV is back.”

“Twelve piping hot Aussies are setting fire to the spiciest Love Island yet.”

The show, which airs next month, returns to Spain, where the popular British series is also filmed, after the 2021 season has been moved to Byron Bay due to corona restrictions.