Sophie Monk is left stunned by a wild item on McDonald’s menu in Spain

Love Island host Sophie Monk is having the time of her life on holiday in Spain.

And the 42-year-old was stunned after visiting a local McDonald’s which featured a surprise menu item not available at Macca’s restaurants Down Under.

A stunned Sophie said in a video shared to Instagram on Sunday: ‘McDonald’s here has beer! It’s the best day of my life!’

She then handed a cup of beer to her husband Joshua Gross, who was just as excited, exclaiming: ‘No way!’

The blonde bombshell also shared a video of herself strutting across the beach in a pink string bikini that left little to the imagination.

Sophie showed off her flawless body in the clip, which was shared with her 618,000 followers.

The 42-year-old was shocked to learn that McDonald’s in Spain is serving beer to customers

Her fans flocked to the comments section to note the difference between McDonald’s in Spain and Australia.

Model Annaliese Gann wrote ‘love this’ while another fan joked they needed to rush to Spain ‘ASAP’.

Sophie and her husband Joshua have jetted off to Europe so she can film the latest season of Channel Nine dating show Love Island Australia.

That comes after Sophie all but confirmed that Married At First Sight star Al Perkins will appear in the upcoming season of Love Island.

Speaking at Nine’s 2023 upfronts presentation earlier this month, she revealed that this year’s season will feature a host of hot contestants – including a familiar face.

“We’ve got high-flying estate agents, we’ve got a footballer, we’ve got a model, a dancer and we’ve got a celebrity groom,” she said.

Sophie had a storybook romance earlier this year when she married boyfriend Joshua Gross