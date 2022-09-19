Sophie, Meghan, Kate and Camilla are united at the Queen’s funeral

The Queen Consort, Princess of Wales, Countess of Wessex and Duchess of Sussex put on a united front outside Westminster Abbey today after the Queen’s State Funeral.

Camilla, 73, appeared emotional as she stood outside the abbey this afternoon following her late mother-in-law’s service, where she was joined by her sister-in-law Sophie, who was openly crying.

Meanwhile Kate Middleton stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Camilla, as well as her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who also appeared to be openly weeping and using her gloved hand to brush tears away.

Relationships between the group haven’t always been easy – but it appeared today they stood united while watching the Queen’s coffin being moved onto a gun carriage, and driven away from the Abbey.

It comes after the royal family gathered for a highly emotional service today, packed with 2,000 VIPs including prime ministers, presidents and the Royal Family, which was serene aside from the sound of hymns and prayers in a funeral service Her Majesty had curated herself before she died.

After the service, Camilla lead the women outside the abbey, where they stood on the steps to watch the coffin depart from the service.

The Duchess of Sussex stood a little distance behind the Queen Consort, and appeared highly emotional.

After the service Meghan stood with other members of the Royal Family as they watched the Queen’s coffin being taken away from Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage. At one moment, she appeared to wipe away a tear.

It marked the first time the Duchess has shown the extent of her grief for her husband’s grandmother in public.

Meanwhile Kate gathered her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, together on the steps of the Abbey, where they watched the coffin leave.

The Princess of Wales appeared to fight back tears, with her eyes growing glassy at one point. Next to Kate, the Countess of Wessex was also highly emotional as she wept outside the abbey.

Queen Consort Camilla led Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex out of the gates of Westminster Abbey. Sophie (right) appeared visibly moved

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked solemn as she stood outside Westminster Abbey as the Queen’s coffin was carried out in front of them following the funeral service. Pictured: Sophie Wessex (right) standing next to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales in front

Sophie (right) looked serious as the family stood outside Westminster Abbey as the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II concluded. Pictured L-R: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George, Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Sophie Wessex (right) bowed her head as the Queen’s coffin laid in front of her while Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Princess of Wales, looked towards the ground. Meanwhile Queen Consort Camilla remained serious as she looked straight ahead

An aerial shot of the royals standing outside Westminster Abbey shows Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comforting Prince George, nine, who became emotional at the funeral of his great-grandmother

Senior women in the royal family including the Duchess of Sussex, Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla and Sophie Wessex stood outside Westminster Abbey while keeping a watchful eye over the young prince and princess, George and Charlotte

But she managed to put her own feelings and grief to one side, as she comforted Prince George, nine, who became emotional at the funeral of his great-grandmother.

The Countess of Wessex has been a constant presence since the death of the Queen, making a number of appearances to thank well-wishers across the country.

It has been reported that Sophie will also inherit a number of patronages held by Her Majesty. She is also likely to become the Duchess of Edinburgh – a title previously held by the Queen – when her husband inherits his father’s title as Duke of Edinburgh.

It will be seen as a reflection of both the close relationship the two women shared, and of the increasingly senior role she holds within the Royal Family.

Sophie, who has been described as ‘the royal peacemaker’ shared a car with Meghan, travelling behind members of the royal family walking on foot.

Yesterday, The Princess of Wales was the picture of compassion as she chatted with sorrowful dignitaries from the Commonwealth during a special lunch at Buckingham Palace, with the help of the new King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex stood solemn and serious after they left Westminster Abbey following the state funeral of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth

The Royal women: Sophie Wessex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, crossed their hands in front of their bodies as they stood outside Westminster Abbey

Sophie Wessex (right) appeared to be keeping a watchful eye over the young Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who looked emotional as they stood outside Westminster Abbey. Pictured L-R: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie Wessex

Sophie Wessex stood outside Westminster Abbey as she looked on at the Queen’s coffin. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (left) looked on from the steps as Eugenie appeared emotional

Kate, who donned a black ankle-length dress and wore her hair down, was pictured smiling at Camilla, who was holding a drink with a slice of lemon in it, as the pair chatted.

But todays appearance from the group marks one of the first time the senior royals have been united with Meghan since Megxit in 2020.

Harry and Meghan sensationally quit frontline duties two years ago to strike out on their own in California and then levied a series of bombshell allegations against The Firm.

And yesterday, a friend of the couple claimed the decision to exclude Prince Harry and Meghan from last night’s ‘reception of the century’ at Buckingham Palace is ‘beyond bonkers’.

A friend of the couple claims that the Sussexes will feel ‘excluded’ after they were apparently ‘uninvited’ to a state event for 1,000 world leaders and foreign royals attending the Queen’s funeral tomorrow.

Meghan and Harry are sitting on the second row, directly behind King Charles III, the Queen Consort and Princess Anne

Meghan and Harry singing during today’s funeral service. Next to them were Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Britain’s King Charles III, Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain’s Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain’s Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall

It is thought Prince Harry and his wife Meghan received an invitation to the event, hosted by King Charles and the Queen Consort. But it is believed the couple didn’t attend after officials at Buckingham Palace insisted the reception was for working royals only.

A friend of the Sussexes told The Sunday Times: ‘It is beyond bonkers if they’re not there. Everyone is coming in from around the world to pay their respects to the Queen.’

The confusion over Harry and Meghan’s invitation points to issues with communication between the Californian-based couple and the Royal Family, according to the Daily Telegraph. It follows an apparent U-turn over Harry’s right to wear military uniform despite being a non-working royal.

Prince Harry has reportedly been left ‘devastated’ and after the Queen’s ‘ER’ initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform as he held vigil by her coffin last night – after Prince Andrew was allowed to keep the royal cypher.

The source said today that the flip-flopping over uniform and the Buckingham Palace reception could make him feel as if ‘the majority of the operation is against you. It’s hard — nobody likes to feel like they’re being excluded.’

Meghan walking down the nave of Westminster Abbey during a royal procession behind the Queen’s coffin this morning

Meghan stood alongside the three Cambridges for several moments before taking a seat at the funeral next to Prince Harry

Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in Westminster Abbey today

King Charles III and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin

The coffin is placed near the altar inside Westminster Abbey, next to her grieving family

The Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Countess of Wessex James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor

George, Kate and Charlotte sing hymns in the Queen’s memory

Prince of Wales (C) attends with Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) and Britain’s Sophie, Countess of Wessex

The Prince of Wales and Prince George sat alongside one another at the funeral

The Queen’s final journey down the aisle of Westminster Abbey