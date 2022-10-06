Sophie Kim housemate horror story on TikTok: Finding a flatmate in Sydney

A young woman has revealed how she became the target of an obsessed fan after advertising her spare room for rent on TikTok.

Sydney based swimwear designer Sophie Kim, 31, has shared a two-part video where a potential housemate went from “love bomb” behavior to “blurring boundaries” of friendship and even joining her gym after one meeting.

Sophie said her first TikTok video showing her inner-city apartment and spare room quickly went viral, with the $650-a-room week attracted great interest.

Sydney-based swimwear designer Sophie Kim, 31, has shared a 'horror story' after trying to find a flatmate for her bougie inner-city apartment.

“Because it went so viral, I assumed that the people who responded and messaged me were people who didn’t know me,” she said.

“And kind of needed a place to stay.”

But it became all too clear that a young applicant, a medical student, had researched Sophie and knew her very well.

“She would have had to watch a lot of TikToks over a long period of time to get all the information she had,” Sophie said in a two-part series about the “horror” encounter.

Things started well, Sophie and the woman chatting over the phone before arranging a time for her to see the room.

“She brought me, my flatmate and my dog ​​presents, which I thought was cute at first,” Sophie explained.

Looking back, she feels the woman ‘loved bombarding’ her.

Sophie said she really liked her gift and became suspicious because it was ‘too good’ for someone who shouldn’t have known anything about her.

She explained that the woman would blur boundaries and message her on all platforms if she was not responded to immediately

The swimwear designer also noticed that the young woman had the same bag as her – and at first thought they ‘had the same style’.

After the first inspection, things escalated.

The young woman began blurring boundaries – trying to move from stranger to best friend instantly.

‘Things started to get a little too much. She started messaging me everywhere like on Instagram, Whatsapp, TikTok. If I didn’t respond on one platform, she would message me on other platforms,” she said.

Sophie said she was overwhelmed by the volume of messages where the young woman invited her to ‘get matcha’ or ‘grab food’ together, despite meeting twice.

The next red flag was the amount of intimate questions the young woman asked.

“I was like I don’t know these questions are kind of weird coming from you, someone I don’t know,” she said.

Sophie went on to explain that the young woman wanted to talk to her as if she ‘already had all the other information’ about her.

Sophie said she didn’t expect anyone who ‘knew everything about her’ to apply for the vacant room – because so many people had seen the video advert

“Even though she acted like she didn’t know me, she had never heard of me until she saw the video to move in.”

Things escalated when the young woman decided that she and Sophie were such good friends that she could tell her more personal information.

‘She started dumping trauma on me. She told me her ex-boyfriend cheated on her with his best friend,” she said.

“Everything she said was trying to get sympathy from me,” Sophie said.

The video included a tour of the apartment and footage of the incredible view – but limited information about Sophie

She added that they only met twice and “the first time wasn’t real” because it was just an apartment viewing.

Sophie noticed that the young woman was starting to make more content out of herself and mimic her style.

She said this didn’t bother her too much until she saw the young woman at the gym.

‘She didn’t say oh my god Soph I joined the gym too because you talked about it in your videos. She just didn’t say anything and acted like it was all a coincidence, she said.

Sophie has since moved out of the flat and hinted that she wants to build a home in the eastern suburbs.

She promised a third episode in the ‘Almost Housewife’ saga, but it has not been released.