Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of her breast reduction as she slips into a plunging blue bikini

She underwent a breast reduction and other procedures last month to correct previous “failed” surgeries.

And Sophie Kasaei radiated confidence on Monday as she slipped into a blue patterned bikini as she showed off the results of her recent surgery.

The Geordie Shore star, 32, struck a duo of sexy poses as she remarked, ‘No more back or shoulder pain and no more boob tape’ while praising the surgeon who did her procedure.

Sophie looked stunning as she fashioned the glittering two-piece, which she paired with towering wedges and a cream shirt.

In her post she wrote: ‘Hot Single summer. Appreciation for one of the best surgeons I’ve known @dr.serkanbalta which made me feel so confident this summer.

“Going for a breast reduction was not an easy decision or recovery, but I’m so glad I did it. No more back or shoulder pain and no more boob tape. if you are ever considering a breast reduction, be sure to do your research.

‘This kind of procedure is not for the faint of heart. But the feeling I have now is worth it, all breasts and bodies are beautiful but this was my own personal decision after years of thinking and suffering with severe pain in my neck, shoulders and back.

“I went from a size E to a small C. I have a full interview of the procedure and how it was done. Go to my stories to find the link.’

In addition to breast reduction surgery, Sophie also underwent a reverse tummy tuck and corrective work for her Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) procedure after a failed procedure in the past when she was in her 20s.

In a recent interview, she shared how she “felt like I was going to die” and compared her surgery experience in Turkey to “horror film” after undergoing surgery in a “derelict” hospital with boyfriend Chloe Ferry.

Speak with poet magazine, she explained how she and her Geordie Shore girls longed to look like Kim Kardashian but failed to do her research after being inundated with offers for surgery.

She explained: ‘I got messages on social media from surgeons in Turkey, offering me free work, and it was exciting. They told me that my body would look great afterwards and that I was a great candidate. I thought, “Wait, someone is offering to make me look great? Absolutely, yes!”

Sophie went on to say that after her BBL she developed a “severe fever”, a numb leg and a lump on her buttocks that needed to be drained of pus.

Sophie also opened up about a lack of confidence when she rose to fame on Geordie Shore, which made her want to go under the knife.

She told the publication: “I was only 20 when I joined Geordie Shore, and I wasn’t used to seeing myself on screen. We were on TV with shows like Made In Chelsea and TOWIE and they were full of glamorous beautiful girls and we were polar opposites.

“We were known for being drunk, rowdy girls, but deep down we also wanted to be beautiful and have that sex appeal, but society didn’t put us in that category. It was the era when Victoria Beckham and Katie Price made big boobs fashionable.

Sophie added that she “felt pressure” to have that “fullness in my bust”, adding that she had undergone the surgery when she “collapsed.”