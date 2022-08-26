Sophie Kasaei shows off her stunning curves and ample cleavage in a plunging gold bikini in Ibiza

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei donned her curves in a gold lamé bikini in Ibiza on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, who is an original cast member on the hit show, joined former castmate and best friend Chloe Ferry’s birthday celebrations on the party island.

Sophie looked fabulous in her metallic two-piece bottom, which she paired with a matching sarong and woven beach bag.

Golden girl! Sophie Kasaei showed off her gorgeous curves and roomy cleavage in a deep gold lamé bikini on Thursday as she attended Chloe Ferry’s birthday celebrations in Ibiza

She flaunted a deep golden tan and wore her long locks out and over her shoulders.

Sophie wore a gold bracelet and tinted pilot screens as she made her way through the Blue Marlin party club.

The sighting and vacation for Sophie comes after she was rushed to hospital amid her battle with endometriosis.

Beach babe: Sophie wore a gold bracelet and tinted pilot screens as she made her way through the Blue Marlin party club

It was then that Sophie notified her followers, saying she was “so unwell” and revealing that she had been taken for tests.

When approached by MailOnline, Sophie’s representatives revealed that she was “feeling much better” after being treated by doctors.

Chloe, meanwhile, is celebrating her upcoming 26th birthday in Ibiza with her friends, including Sophie and Marnie Simpson.

Birthday girl! Her friend Chloe Ferry was seen on Thursday as she was partying at the beach club in a sassy white G-string bikini, which she paired with sheer pants.

Chloe was seen as a storm on Thursday while partying at the beach club in a sassy white G-string bikini, which she paired with sheer slacks.

The blonde bombshell shared a photo of herself and her friends posing for a photo at the beach club.

“Feels so good to be all together,” Chloe captioned her Instagram post.

Making memories: The blonde bombshell shared a photo of herself and her friends posing for a photo at the beach club

New Look: On Friday, Chloe showed off her TINY waist and flashed a hint of underbust in a PVC bra as she showed off her first weight loss (pictured left and right, before her transformation)

Before flying to Ibiza, Chloe revealed she had lost a rock for her birthday.

She shared a series of snaps last week to show off her weight loss and said she was ready to celebrate.

In a snap, Chloe showed off her petite waist and serious underbust in a black PVC bikini top.

“Dangerous women (sic),” her message read.

In another image, Chloe posed in a pair of red high-waisted bikini bottoms and goes braless in a yellow long-sleeved crop top.

“One stone down,” was her message.

“Ibiza is ready for my birthday,” she added.