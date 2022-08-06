Sophie Ellis-Bextor looks glam in purple mini dress with ruby trim at Westlife’s Wembley Stadium gig

Sophie Ellis-Bextor cut a glamorous figure as she took the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday ahead of headline act Westlife.

The singer, 43, wore a purple sequined mini dress with a ruby ​​feathered trim around the hem.

She looked like the pop star every inch as she performed, and wore lots of makeup to highlight her beautiful features, including a bold red lip.

The hitmaker raised her arms in the air as she performed at the iconic venue that can hold up to 90,000 people.

Irish boy band Westlife – consisting of Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne – played their first-ever headline concert at the stadium this weekend.

Adoring fans enjoyed a set of their biggest hits, including Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up and If I Let You Go.

Before their performance, the band said: ‘Without a doubt, Wembley Stadium will become a highlight of our career and a real pinch in our lives.

“After two years of waiting, August 6 will be the biggest show we’ve ever had in the UK, all under the arc of one of the world’s most iconic locations.”

The band had to cancel their Wembley Stadium concert in the midst of lockdown last year, but they’ve moved it to this month.

Nicky previously told MailOnline: ‘We’ve seen big bands do it. We’ve witnessed Coldplay, we’ve seen the Take That guys do it, we’ve seen U2 do it, we’ve seen all those legends do it and it’s really a huge honor to be on the same stage as that kind of bands have done.

“I was five when Live Aid happened, I looked at it and I remember Queen, I remember Freddie, I remember all those moments.

Also for the fans, to see these songs like Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up, World of Our Own, Swear It Again, Hello My Love. All those hits dating back to ’99.

“It will be nerve-wracking, but we can’t wait to do it. We take those nights to the grave.’