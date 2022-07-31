Sophie Ellis-Bexter commands attention in pink sheer negligee as she storms the Camp Bestival stage

Her Instagram Live Kitchen Discos during the Covid-19 lockdown were a virtual escapism for hundreds of thousands of fans.

And now Sophie Ellis-Bextor has proved she can put on a sensational live show as she returned to the stage on Saturday to headline Camp Bestival in Ludlow.

The singer, 42, looked sensational as she put on a leggy show in a figure-hugging sequin print leotard.

The Murder On The Dancefloor star also wore a pink sheer negligee for the performance which she paired with a red ruffled robe.

The hitmaker added height to her frame with a pair of sequined heels and let her dark brown locks fall in a loose style.

The singer opted for a dazzling makeup look with lots of mascara and bright eyeshadow that plopped against her porcelain skin.

The singer made sure to bring all the camp and frivolity of her recent Kitchen Disco tour to the stage with huge disco balls and an array of flowers adorning the stage.

Camp Bestival combines live music with activities for families setting up camp in the picturesque Dorset location.

The Strictly Come Dancing star also recently launched her new podcast, Spinning Plates, which features an hour-long interview with a different working mom about the difficulties and joys of work-life balance.

Shortly after its release, it appeared as Apple’s number one Parenting podcast everywhere, from the UK to Greece to Ecuador.

Sophie’s success comes when she completed a 24-hour dance marathon for Children In Need in November.

She has raised an incredible £1 million for charity with her efforts, keeping her on the move all day and night, with just a five minute break every hour to eat and drink.

“I’m such a mess,” she told viewers watching the end of the live stream on BBC iPlayer. “I can’t stop crying.”

During the challenge – which started at 9:30 am – Sophie was joined by Tony Blackburn as they sang karaoke together, as well as a host of other guests, including Natalie Imbruglia, Tamsin Outhwaite and Michael Ball.

Gemma Collins, Rylan Clark, Bonnie Langford, Beverley Knight, JLS, Tony Blackburn, Gary Davies, Edith Bowman, Melvin Odoom, Sara Cox and Dawn O’Porter also joined her for stints on the dance floor.