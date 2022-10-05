Sophie Devine’s last-ball six in Super Over breaks West Indies’ hearts
New Zealand women 111 for 4 (Amelia Kerr 49*, Fletcher 2-16) tied with West Indian Women 111 for 9 (Nation 23, Devine 3-29, Jess Kerr 2-13)
New Zealand women win Super Over
Super Overs are familiar territory for Devine. She has hit 87 runs off 26 balls in Super Overs without to get fired. Devine had also made a nice contribution with the ball by clearing the West Indies top three.
Like Devine, Matthews had played a part with both bat and ball – she even did double duty in the Super Over. She helped West Indies score 15 in the Super Over bowled by Jensen, but her all-around effort was in vain.
Amelia’s sister Jess and Jensen took two wickets each to help Devine achieve a stunning win.
The fifth – and final T20I – will be played at the same venue on Thursday.