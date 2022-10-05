Sophie Devine’s last-ball six in Super Over breaks West Indies’ hearts

New Zealand women 111 for 4 (Amelia Kerr 49*, Fletcher 2-16) tied with West Indian Women 111 for 9 (Nation 23, Devine 3-29, Jess Kerr 2-13)

New Zealand women win Super Over

Sophie Devine started and finished the Super Over with six as New Zealand chased 16 to seal the series and break the hearts of the West Indies in the fourth T20I in North Sound. Devine faced all but one of the balls in the Super Over, bowled by West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, and led New Zealand home under pressure.

How did it even come to a Super Over? The West Indies crossed 52 for 2 in the tenth over chasing 112. Wicket-keeper batter Rashada Williams’ run-out caused a collapse as the hosts lost their last seven wickets for 59 runs to tie the scores in regular time. Hayley Jensen, who also recently played in the Caribbean for Trinbago Knight Riders Women, took over the wickets of Chedean Nation and Afy Fletcher in a three-run final to drag the game into extra time.

Super Overs are familiar territory for Devine. She has hit 87 runs off 26 balls in Super Overs without to get fired. Devine had also made a nice contribution with the ball by clearing the West Indies top three.

Like Devine, Matthews had played a part with both bat and ball – she even did double duty in the Super Over. She helped West Indies score 15 in the Super Over bowled by Jensen, but her all-around effort was in vain.

After being asked to bat, New Zealand had lost both Devine and Suzie Bates early. However, Amelia Kerr’s unbeaten 49 of 47 balls brought them to 111. Amelia and previous match winner Maddy Green (14 of 13 balls) were the only New Zealand batters to hit more than 100. Fletcher was the bowlers’ choice for the West Indies, returning 2 for 16 in her four overs.

Amelia’s sister Jess and Jensen took two wickets each to help Devine achieve a stunning win.

The fifth – and final T20I – will be played at the same venue on Thursday.