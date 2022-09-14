Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in line to be Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie the Countess of Wessex is now in line to be elevated to Duchess of Edinburgh as her husband, Prince Edward, takes his late father’s title of Duke of Edinburgh, as expected.

This increase in royal status for Sophie, 57, can be considered a touching tribute to the late Queen’s daughter-in-law, who affectionately referred to her as “Mommy.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s title of Duchess of Edinburgh passed to Sophie would give her a prominent role as one of a limited number of working royals as King Charles begins to slim down the monarchy.

The last word is left to the king, the current Duke of Edinburgh after inheriting the role from Prince Philip, whether to give his youngest brother the title.

Prince Philip had said he wanted his youngest son to take over the title at the right time and his eldest son, then Prince Charles, would have agreed.

However, some thought he changed his mind after his father’s death – but more recently, experts believe that Prince Edward will be given the title of Duke of Edinburgh, the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Telegraph reports.

In order for the title to change hands, the king would have to write patent letters – an order from the monarch granting a title – to create a new Duchy of Edinburgh.

If we continue, this move would be a touching and lasting bond between the late Queen and her beloved daughter-in-law Sophie.

During a service for her mother-in-law near Balmoral, the Countess of Wessex was seen with tears in her eyes kneeling to admire tributes – demonstrating the depth of their relationship, which had progressed to the point where she was treated as a ‘second daughter’ of the queen.

The Queen took care of Sophie in 2005 after her mother, Mary Rhys-Jones, 77, died of stomach cancer in 2005.

As Prince Edward and Sophie’s home, Bagshot Park, is just a short journey from Windsor, this meant that the Queen’s youngest son and his family had to make regular visits.

Walking their dogs together was a favorite pastime of the couple. They also shared a love of military history and spent hours studying ancient documents at the Royal Archives in Windsor, where Sophie and her mother-in-law indulged in their shared hobby of researching military history.

Sophie (left) has also become a source of advice for the new Princess of Wales (right), who sees Sophie admiring the way she is, balancing her royal duties with motherhood

Even if she couldn’t see the Queen in person – the Countess of Wessex would always make sure to call “Mama” every day – and she was the first royal to speak about Prince Philip’s death.

Along with Kate, the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne Sophie, she is just one of the few female senior royals who will carry the crown into its next era.

The Oxford PR guru has received praise for her choice of work on preventable blindness and the issue of sexual violence in war, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

She has also become a source of advice for the new Princess of Wales, who sees Sophie’s admiration for the way she balances her royal duties with motherhood.