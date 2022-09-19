Sophie Countess of Wessex comforts future king Prince George at The Queen’s funeral

Sophie Wessex comforted future King Prince George during the Queen’s funeral today.

The nine-year-old attended the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen with her family and walked ahead of her sister Charlotte, seven, during the procession to Westminster Abbey.

The Countess of Wessex, 57, was seen putting a hand on George’s shoulder as the youngster watched proceedings today.

Prince Edward’s wife, who had an unusually close relationship with her mother-in-law, opted for traditional mourning as she entered Westminster Abbey today.

Sophie and Edward’s two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, were also in attendance.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the royal families at the Queen’s funeral today, bypassing thousands of mourners on the streets of London as they traveled to Westminster Abbey with the Queen Consort and Princess of Wales.

George, heir to the throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, who wore a smart black hat with bow and a horseshoe brooch given to her by the late Queen, first traveled in a royal car with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales , before later switching to a procession car with Kate Middleton and Camilla – with both children appearing to understand the enormity of the day despite their tender years.

The Queen’s great-grandchildren, without their youngest sibling Louis, four, who did not attend the service, cut solemn figures as they were driven to Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s state funeral.

Around 2,000 dignitaries, foreign royals and politicians poured into the historic London Abbey.

Her Majesty made her final and saddest journey from Westminster Hall as Britain mourned its longest-serving monarch and the royals bid farewell to a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

For George and Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, 40, provided a reassuring presence throughout, keeping a firm grip on her daughter’s hand as the family arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Prince George appeared mature beyond his years, appreciating the history of the moment and waiting patiently as his father, Prince William, arrived at the Abbey after walking behind the Queen’s coffin.

The Princess of Wales continued with a series of supportive gestures for her daughter, including guiding her into the abbey with a gentle hand as the family walked through the oak doors.

Earlier, the two children watched from their claret royal car as Prince William, King Charles and other senior royals marched behind the coffin as it arrived at Westminster Abbey.

After arriving at the gates of the Iron Monastery, leading royals were met by members of the clergy who presided over the state funeral.

Wales is believed to have brought the second-in-line to the throne to the historic event after senior palace advisers considered allowing him to attend the state funeral because of the strong symbolic message it sends.