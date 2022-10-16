Sophia Money-Coutts dreamed of turning a 'doer-upper' into a fab pad but two years on it's not

<!–

The first builder died a week after I appointed him (heart attack; I didn’t cause it). The second builder arrived and immediately declared that my flat in South London was too far for him to drive from West London every day. The third builder said I would have to wait ‘at least a year’ for my project to start because his workers had returned to Poland. The fourth came over and promised a quote that never materialized.

It wasn’t until I met a couple who live two blocks away and run a real estate business – she designs, he supervises the construction work – that the renovations could begin.

I bought my Crystal Palace apartment in September 2020, having fallen in love at first sight. It is unusual: a semi-detached house built in 1900 by a rich merchant as his weekend pad (wealthy Victorians had country estates in this green spot because it is the highest point in the city, out of the smog). But it needed work. A lot of work. New windows, new wiring, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, total renovation. No problem, I thought at the time. I used to see dressing rooms; how hard can it be?

Well, as hard as a totem pole, to borrow a phrase from Ryan Giggs. Work started last May, just 20 months after moving in, when one end of my kitchen was knocked down to make way for glass doors overlooking the garden. Nearly five months on, the doors still haven’t arrived and that end of the kitchen is still nailed up with chipboard because material delivery times are long thanks to labor shortages and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, Brexit and skyrocketing energy prices.

Since then, my kitchen floor has been ripped up, every appliance removed, an old bathroom taken away, two rooms turned into one, a window taken out and a hole made for another (also covered with particle board). There is more dust in my house than the Gobi desert, and I cough at night like a consumptive orphan in the one untouched bedroom because I insisted on staying put while the renovation rumbles around me. Had to. Couldn’t afford to rent anywhere else. Because the cost of such work is staggering.

How should you know what a steel beam should cost in the first place? Go into a Tesco Express to buy a bottle of wine and it will cost you a tenner because that’s what it says on the label. But do you want to know how much it will cost to install a wet room or replace your kitchen units? A builder will scratch his ass, produce a random number, and you’ll have no idea if he’s ripping you off.

All along, I’ve been very aware that I’m managing this project as a single woman who – until very recently – thought a screwdriver was a drink. “Your husband here?” asked a builder when he arrived on my doorstep. Lindsay and Claire, the very helpful couple overseeing my project, at least sent me an official looking document with a quote for each room before we started. But still, it hasn’t been cheap, and I’ve scrapped several ideas (underfloor heating in the kitchen, sliding doors between my bedroom and bathroom) to deal with various problems that emerged along the way. The foundations for the new kitchen doors were not as deep as we had hoped (of course they weren’t) so more concrete was needed; the wiring in the kitchen was even worse than we imagined (obviously) so that was another expense.

Then there are all the little details you don’t think about before entering the renovation world. What height would I like the light switches in the hallway, Leigh asked the electrician. “Um, normal height?” I answered. What kind of toilet would I want for my bathroom, asked Claire during a planning meeting. “Uh, a normal one?” (In the end, I changed my mind and chose the Regal design from Burlington Bathrooms on the basis that I’m tall, and it has a seat six inches higher than your average, which makes for a more, er, comfortable experience.)

The things you find yourself obsessing over during a project are unbelievable. I’ve spent hours (honestly, hours) on lighting websites and several hours traveling around London lying in display baths, shoes off, to find out if the incline is comfortable enough for me to read my Kindle. I’ve scoured Pinterest for bronze kitchen unit handles and contacted various sellers on Etsy regarding ‘movable’ butcher blocks. I’ve been thinking about little else than lampshades and wall colors, sinks and towel rails for months. I have shared the one existing bathroom with dozens of men – scaffolders, carpenters, plumbers and painters. Clint the carpenter even moved in for a few weeks while he built my wardrobe and we shared long conversations about the merits of drawers versus hanging rails.

“It’ll be great when it’s over!” everyone cries as if a renovation is like a birth. But now the project is only a few weeks away from completion, all I can say is, pushing a baby out isn’t so bad, is it?

MY RENOVATION RENOVATION TIPS GET MORE THAN ONE OFFER Preferably three. And ask to have them specified. There is so little transparency in the construction industry; one person might quote you £5,000 for a new bathroom and another might say it’s £30,000. TALK – A LOT! Communicate as much as possible with your client or project manager. If you live locally, fine, you will see them. Otherwise, visit as often as you can. Even though I was living in the middle of the chaos, I emailed Lindsay every week (poor Lindsay) and listed every job so we both knew what needed to be done. KNOW YOUR NUMBERS You may have a budget in mind for the work, but have you factored in the cost of any extras such as carpets and lighting? I reviewed my numbers several times a week to make sure that if, for example, I had bought wall lamps or spent a little more on bathroom tiles than expected, I wouldn’t be short. BE A savvy SHOPPER When you’re giving your home a makeover, it’s tempting to shop around a million different places, but have you considered that buying everything in one place – for example, for your bathroom – could give you a big discount? BRUSH ON COLOR How different paint can look from the color chart, I thought at the start of this project. It turns out, very different. So try samples of your chosen color on different walls to see how it looks and how the light affects it. It may be darker/lighter than you wanted or look like a different shade entirely.