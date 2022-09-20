Sophia Dunkley targets ‘must-win’ games after Smriti Mandhana puts India in command

Stopping India’s ferocious top order – especially Smriti Mandhana – is England’s aim if they are to keep their ODI series alive and prevent the final game at Lord’s from becoming a dead rubber.

Mandhana produced a match-defining knock of 91 as India overtook a target of 228 with seven wickets and 5.4 overs to spare at Hove on Sunday, to go 1-0 up in the ODI leg of their tour. She was well supported by Harmanpreet Kaur’s 74 not out and Yastika Bhatia’s half-century as the visitors reached 232 for 3 in reply to England’s 227 for 7.

That performance came after Mandhana had kept his side in the T20I series with an unbeaten 79 as India won the second match in Derby before England sealed it 2-1 with victory in the decider in Bristol.

Sophia Dunkley – the leading run-scorer for T20Is with 115 runs at 57.50, just ahead of second-placed Mandhana’s 111 at 55.50 – said England had everything to play for in Wednesday’s day-night match in Canterbury. As well as the 50-over series being up for grabs, it will be Lisa Keightley’s penultimate match as England head coach and marks the 99th ODI for Tammy Beaumont, who lost her place as T20I opener to Dunkley this summer.

“We have a lot to think about tomorrow,” Dunkley said Tuesday. “The next two games for us are must-win games if we want to win the series. It would be great if we could set it up to be a series decider at Lord’s and make it a really good occasion… Lisas last game and Tammy’s 100th game too.”

In Hove, Dunkley scored 29 off 52 balls at No.3, while middle-order players Danni Wyatt (43 off 50) and Alice Davidson-Richards (50 not out off 61) pushed the hosts towards a competitive total after slumping to 94 for 5 and 128 for 6. Davidson-Richards got practical late support from Sophie Ecclestone, who made 31 from 33 balls, and Charlie Dean with 24 not out from 21.

“They’ve got some experienced players all the way down so it really depends on the day what we face, but Smriti and Harman batted extremely well the other day and really took us out of the game so they” Those are obviously important wickets for us ,” said Dunkley. “Obviously Smriti is a very, very good and experienced player and the weaknesses are quite limited, but I think we’ve done really well in our analytical chats to know where we want to bowl, so I think , that if we do it, it’s, ‘see what she can come back with’.

“The other day we were just probably not at our best with bat or ball, so it’s just little things we have to fix, to get on top and go again tomorrow.”

Mandhana moved up three places in the ICC T20I rankings released on Tuesday to a career-best No.2 behind Australia’s Beth Mooney. In ODIs, Mandhana also advanced three places to No.7.

Dunkley, who re-established his place in England’s set-up when India toured England last summer – initially in the middle order, has since moved to open in T20Is and No.3 in ODIs.

“For me, probably the biggest achievement was just pushing up the batting order in both formats,” Dunkley said after a remarkable 15 months, which began with her Test debut against India in Bristol, where she scored an unbeaten 74 at No.6.

“It’s really exciting. It’s where I want to be in both those formats and just a great opportunity going forward to take some responsibility with the bat and try to impact our game for England going forward.”

In the opening T20I of this tour, Dunkley overcame a difficult and chance-laden start to guide England’s successful run chase with an unbeaten 61 in 44 balls after leg-spinner Sarah Glenn had kept India well in with a career-best 4 for 23. Dunkley steadied herself to soak up similar pressure from an Indian bowling attack which has added the highly experienced duo of Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad since the T20Is.

“Still, these positions are very new to me,” Dunkley said of her batting order promotion. “I’m still learning and hopefully in the next year I’ll really figure out how I want to go about it.”