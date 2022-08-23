Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset coming in early 2023

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset is coming “early 2023,” according to company posts Twitter and Instagram. Sony has been spreading information about the upcoming headset for the past few months and now at least we have a timetable for when we can get our hands on the hardware.

While the company released details about the headset’s design earlier this year, it still hasn’t announced a price. However, it promises a lot for the PlayStation VR2 – it will feature screens capable of delivering 4K resolution and operating at 90 or 120 Hz, have a 110-degree field of view and use foveated rendering, which renders certain areas. of the image as sharper than others to make things easier for the computer (or, in this case, the PlayStation 5). The company also says that the headset can be connected to your console with a single USB-C cable.

Sony has already announced that it will have a lineup of about 20 “big” games available when it launches. The titles contain games set in the Horizon and Walking Dead universes, as well as VR versions of No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village.

Unlike the original PlayStation VR headset, the PS VR2 doesn’t use a camera connected to your console to track your movements. Instead, it uses inside-out tracking, similar to the Quest 2, with cameras on the headset itself controlling the motion tracking. This means that the PS VR2 can also show you your surroundings while wearing the headset. Sony also says that the PlayStation 5 will allow you to broadcast yourself while playing VR games, although you must have it a PlayStation HD camera connected.

Sony has also shown the spherical controllers, which will have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, like what’s offered with Sony’s DualSense controller for the PS5. They also have finger touch detection, which can sense where you rest your thumb, index or middle finger without having to press anything.

The PS VR2 only works with the PS5. Considering it’s been hard to get hold of the console since its November 2020 launch, that might seem like a bad idea. However, there are some signs that these issues could be resolved – the consoles are no longer sold out immediately after Sony opens a queue for them, and you can buy a bundle that includes: Horizon Forbidden West a few days now. Right now, it seems possible that by the time the headset comes out, you’ll be able to just grab a PS5 whenever you want. That said, there’s always the possibility that Sony will struggle with the stock of the PS VR2, in which case the PS5’s availability may only be part of the equation for those trying to get into VR gaming.

The PS VR2 could face some stiff competition when it releases. Meta’s high-end “Project Cambria” headset will be released sometime later this year, although, as with the PS VR2, it’s hard to say how much it will cost. (The fact that Meta recently increased the price of its two-year-old entry-level Quest 2 may not be a good sign.)

The tech industry in general is also still waiting for Apple to announce its long-rumored mixed reality headset, which will reportedly cost thousands of dollars. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the company could unveil the headset in January 2023.