Sony’s new PS5 has been completely redesigned on the inside and uses less power

Sony has completely revamped the internal design of its latest PS5 models. A revised PS5 model appeared in Australia last month, and now YouTuber Austin Evans has looked inside and discovered many changes. Sony uses a new, smaller motherboard for the PS5, different cooling, and even changed the SSD case.

All of these changes add up to another weight reduction, but no obvious changes to the PS5’s exterior. The real big change is the updated motherboard in the PS5. It’s shrunk about two inches and the cooling for the PS5 is slightly different thanks to an extra heatpipe in the back and a smaller heatsink.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a redesigned cooling solution on the PS5. Sony released a revised model last year with a smaller heat sink. The new motherboard and heatsink on this 2022 PS5 now weighs about 2.5 pounds according to Evans, which is a pound lighter than the original design.

Sony has also moved a lot of components with this new motherboard design, and it means the CMOS battery is now completely hidden under the heat sink. It was visible before, making it easy to turn off, but Evans claims you now have to completely disassemble a PS5 to replace the CMOS battery.

The SSD case has also changed in this new PS5 mode. It no longer has a full length PCB but instead has exposed metal. It’s not immediately clear why Sony changed this particular part of the PS5 design, but Evans speculates it could help improve heat dissipation.

All of these changes could bring some real benefits to the PS5. Evans claims this new PS5 model draws about 20-30 watts less when gaming, while still delivering about the same amount of sound and heat.

“Sony has shrunk almost everything, including the motherboard and internal packaging to make it lighter and almost certainly cheaper (for them),” says Evans on Twitter. The new PS5 model comes just as Sony has increased its PS5 prices outside of the US. Sony is raising its PS5 prices in the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada. Prices are up 10 percent in Europe, 21 percent in Japan and about 6 percent in the UK.