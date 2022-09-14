Sony’s latest State of Play featured a new God of War Ragnarok trailer

Sony has just wrapped up its September 2022 PlayStation State of Play show. The big highlight was a brand new trailer for God of War Ragnarok (coming out in less than two months!), but we also have a new one Tekken and some details about an upcoming game from Team Ninja.

Here’s our rundown of the event’s biggest news.

God of War Ragnarok gets a story trailer

Sony debuted a new God of War Ragnarok trailer that gave us some more hints about the game’s story and a closer look at the action in the game. In the trailer, Santa Monica Studio also shared some glimpses into new mystical realms that look alien. And if you like branded accessories, Sony revealed a Ragnarok-themed DualSense controller. The controller and the game itself will be released soon: both will be available on November 9.

Tekken 8 is in development

street fighter isn’t the only fighting series to get a fresh new entry – Sony showed the first trailer for a new one Tekken game, Tekken 8, during Tuesday’s showcase. The graphics in the trailer were impressive, and in a blog post, Bandai Namco’s Katsuhiro Harada said it was not a pre-rendered movieso the end product could be a good looking game. Tekken 8 coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, though no release window was shared.

Like a dragon: Ishin! is a samurai themed game from the creators of Yakuza

Sega is released Like a dragon: Ishin!a samurai themed game from the developers of the popular Yakuza series, in February 2023 for PS5 and PS4. Ishin! is a remake of the game Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!which first came out on PS3 and PS4 in 2014but only in Japan.

Sony shares some of the collectibles you can earn through PlayStation Stars

Exactly what I’ve always wanted, a digital PS3. Image: Sony

Sony showed off some of the digital collectibles you can earn through the new PlayStation Stars program, including a virtual replica of the PS3 console and a scene from Monkey Escape 2. In my eyes, they’re a bit like Nintendo’s amiibo, but digital – and don’t worry, they are not NFTs. In a blog post, the company said: you can show off the collectibles in the PlayStation app or on your PSN profile. The program will be launched “in the future” first in the app and on consoles. It will roll out first in Asia later this month and will be available “at a later date” in the US and Europe.

Rise of the Ronin is a new Team Ninja-made action RPG set in Japan

Sony and Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja are working together on a new game, The Rise of the Ronin. You play in the late 1800s as a ronin who can who is “a warrior bound to no master and free to make his own choices”, according to a PlayStation blog post. In the few gameplay glimpses we got in the trailer, Ronin looked a bit like a mix of Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed, which seems like a winning combination to me. The game will be released in 2024 as a PS5 console exclusive.

PSVR2 gets a Star Wars title and a fantasy board game

Hogwarts Legacy Gets a PlayStation Exclusive Quest