Sony’s latest smartphone accessory is pretty cool

Sony has launched a smartphone cooling fan accessory designed to lower the temperature of the Xperia 1 IV under intense gaming loads. The Xperia stream also offers a selection of additional ports in addition to working as a cooling accessory. It is now available for pre-order in Japan for 23,100 yen (about $162) with shipping expected October 14.

The purpose of these types of accessories, also produced by Asus and Razer, is to keep a phone’s processor running at higher speeds for longer, by avoiding the kind of high temperatures that can lead to performance degradation. Asus has the AeroActive Cooler for its gaming-focused ROG Phone lineup, while Razer recently released an RGB cooling fan designed to attach to any smartphone you choose.

The four ports on the bottom of the accessory. Image: Sony

Cold air in, warm air out. Image: Sony

The cooler from Sony connects to the Xperia 1 IV via USB and offers four additional ports on the bottom. There’s a USB-C port for charging, an Ethernet port for wired internet, a 3.5mm jack to plug in a gaming headset, and an HDMI port for outputting game footage to a capture player. Map. The fan speed can be controlled automatically by Sony’s software, or you can fine-tune the speed manually.