Sony’s latest smartphone accessory is pretty cool
Sony has launched a smartphone cooling fan accessory designed to lower the temperature of the Xperia 1 IV under intense gaming loads. The Xperia stream also offers a selection of additional ports in addition to working as a cooling accessory. It is now available for pre-order in Japan for 23,100 yen (about $162) with shipping expected October 14.
The purpose of these types of accessories, also produced by Asus and Razer, is to keep a phone’s processor running at higher speeds for longer, by avoiding the kind of high temperatures that can lead to performance degradation. Asus has the AeroActive Cooler for its gaming-focused ROG Phone lineup, while Razer recently released an RGB cooling fan designed to attach to any smartphone you choose.
The cooler from Sony connects to the Xperia 1 IV via USB and offers four additional ports on the bottom. There’s a USB-C port for charging, an Ethernet port for wired internet, a 3.5mm jack to plug in a gaming headset, and an HDMI port for outputting game footage to a capture player. Map. The fan speed can be controlled automatically by Sony’s software, or you can fine-tune the speed manually.
Sony not only sells the Xperia Stream itself, but also sells it in a bundle called Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition for 189,200 yen (about $1,330). The version of the phone sold in this bundle has 16 GB RAM, an increase from the 12 GB of RAM in the base Xperia 1 IV. It is unclear when or if the cooling fan or the Gaming Edition smartphone will be released in Europe or North America.