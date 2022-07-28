Sony’s got another queue to buy the PS5, and it’s open now
After two consecutive days of public afternoon restocks for the PlayStation 5, Sony is going for the three-peat. The console maker has opened another public queue to buy PS5 consoles, and you can join now. Pending availability after you get through the queue, you may have the chance to buy a standard PS5 for $499.99, a digital edition for $399.99, or a bundle of both with a digital voucher for $399.99. a download from Horizon Forbidden West for an additional $50 (which is a discount, by the way). I bet on the bundles with the most availability.
We’ve seen Sony’s last two restocks stay open for a few hours, with many people having easy success buying consoles. All you need to do is sign in with your PlayStation Network account (one console per account), and if you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, you’ll get free shipping. I hope availability opens up enough that we won’t even need digital queues one day. In the meantime, good luck buying your PS5 today.
