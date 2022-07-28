Sony’s got another queue to buy the PS5, and it’s open now

After two consecutive days of public afternoon restocks for the PlayStation 5, Sony is going for the three-peat. The console maker has opened another public queue to buy PS5 consoles, and you can join now. Pending availability after you get through the queue, you may have the chance to buy a standard PS5 for $499.99, a digital edition for $399.99, or a bundle of both with a digital voucher for $399.99. a download from Horizon Forbidden West for an additional $50 (which is a discount, by the way). I bet on the bundles with the most availability.

We’ve seen Sony’s last two restocks stay open for a few hours, with many people having easy success buying consoles. All you need to do is sign in with your PlayStation Network account (one console per account), and if you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, you’ll get free shipping. I hope availability opens up enough that we won’t even need digital queues one day. In the meantime, good luck buying your PS5 today.



Playstation 5 With Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, you can play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

Some additional games and accessories to consider with the console

Every new console needs games and some essential accessories that are not in the box. Here are a few we suggest.



PlayStation Plus (annual membership) PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed for Sony’s three new tiers of the revised service: PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with several downloadable games as part of the membership.



Gran Turismo 7 Polyphony Digital’s latest in the long-running “Real Driving Simulator” series. Gran Turismo 7 is a feast of cars, with an expanded campaign mode and photo mode.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The latest adventure from Insomniac Games in the Ratchet & Clank series is the funniest entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s a showcase for stunning graphics as well as fast loading speeds.



Demon Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.