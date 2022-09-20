Sony’s First Major PS5 Redesign Will Reportedly Have a Detachable Disc Drive

Could the disc/digital divide be on its way out? | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The next revision of the PlayStation 5 may include a removable drive, which may allow you to play games using a drive connected via USB-C, according to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. The report says we could see this new model of PS5 around September 2023.

The PS5 currently comes in two versions: one with a built-in disc drive and a “digital edition” that can’t read discs, even if you insert a USB stick. It sounds like Sony is trying to close that digital/disc gap, instead selling the same console with or without the included drive. Hopefully this means you can upgrade the console later with a disc drive, even if you opted to save some money when you first bought the PS5, that option would be especially appreciated as the console gets more expensive in different countries. , such as the UK, Canada and Japan. Insider Gaming reports that the drive will be sold separately, which would also make it much easier to repair your console if it stops reading discs.



Photo by Jack Milton / Portland Press Herald via Getty Images Microsoft once tried the option of adding a disk drive.

The inside of the PlayStation 5 has changed significantly since its launch in November 2020. A new version started in 2021 with a lighter heatsink and earlier this year the console got a new motherboard and cooling system. Despite those changes, the console has remained the same on the outside.

At the moment it’s hard to say exactly how the addition of an external drive would change the polarizing aesthetic of the PS5 – in theory the next revision could look like the current PS5 digital edition, except with an extra USB-C port on the back. According to Insider Gamingthe overhaul will “completely replace” the chassis on sale today, but will have “almost identical hardware”.

It sounds like it will be a bit of a wait for this option to become available, but that’s understandable given that Sony is also working on another major hardware launch right now, with the PlayStation VR2, a next-gen virtual reality headset intended for pairing. with the PS5. While we were able to test it, the release date and price for the PSVR2 have not been announced at this time.

Correction Sept 19, 5:10 PM ET: An earlier version of this article stated that the PS5 will reportedly come with a removable drive in 2024, while the Insider Gaming report states it will come in 2023. We regret the mistake.