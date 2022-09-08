Sony says Microsoft’s Call of Duty offering was ‘deficient’ on many levels

Sony has labeled Microsoft’s offering to keep Duty on PlayStation “insufficient on many levels.” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed to: The edge last week that the company is committed to keep Duty on PlayStation for “a few more years” outside of the existing marketing deal Sony has with Activision. However, Sony is unimpressed, just as Microsoft is working to get its $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard deal approved by regulators.

“Microsoft has only offered for Duty to stay on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement between Activision and Sony ends,” explains PlayStation chief Jim Ryan in a statement to Games Industry.biz. “After almost 20 years Duty on PlayStation, their proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to consider the impact on our gamers. We want to ensure that PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality Duty experience, and Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle.”

Ryan’s statement makes it clear that “a few more years” is actually three years after Sony’s Duty marketing deal ends. Bloomberg originally reported earlier this year that Microsoft was determined to release it Duty on PlayStation “for at least the next two years,” suggesting Sony’s marketing deal for the franchise could expire in 2024. That could mean Microsoft has only offered until 2027.

“I wasn’t going to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to set it straight because Phil Spencer has brought this to the public forum,” Ryan continued in the statement. Spencer said Microsoft’s offerings “go well beyond typical gaming industry similarities,” but it clearly isn’t enough to allay Sony’s concerns about the franchise.

Sony and Microsoft lawyers have argued over the importance of Duty in documents filed with the regulatory body of the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), and it is clearly a major problem for both companies. Sony claims it would be difficult for other developers to create a franchise to rival Activision’s Duty and that it stands out “as a gaming category in its own right”. Microsoft argues that it is not as important as its rival makes it out to be. The reality is somewhere in the middle.

Microsoft may need to provide more guarantees about DutySony’s future for Sony, especially as competition fears over the franchise are under scrutiny by regulators in the UK, Europe, US and elsewhere. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began last week to investigate Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal. The CMA moves into a Phase 2 investigation appointing an independent panel to determine whether Microsoft’s control of games as Duty and World of Warcraft can harm rivals.