Sony launches earbud-like hearing aid for $1,300

Sony has launched a cochlear-like hearing aid available over the counter in the US for $1,300 that includes a companion app to adjust volume and sound quality.

Dubbed the CRE-E10, the hearing aid comes with a charging case that provides up to 26 hours of continuous use and is also Bluetooth compatible so the user can stream audio or music.

The Japanese company is one of the first technology companies to take advantage of the Federal Drug Administration’s announcement this summer that gave the green light to the purchase of hearing aids without a prescription.

Sony also launched another product, the $1,000 CRE-C10, which is considered the ‘smallest’ on the market – it doesn’t have the technological features of the other model.

Both hearing aids were announced Wednesday and created through Sony’s partnership with WS Audiology, a leading innovator in hearing aid technology for more than 100 years,

Tyler Ishida, president of the consumer business group for Sony, said in a announcement: ‘Many people have ongoing challenges related to hearing loss, and because of the negative feeling around it, they often do not seek the help they may need.

‘As a leader in audio innovation, we are excited about the opportunity to improve the hearing assistance landscape with ground-breaking yet affordable devices that will provide new over-the-counter solutions for those living with hearing impairments, and that also help the general public. consumers engage with their environment in a deeper, more connected way.’

Both hearing aids include a companion app that adapts the devices to the user’s speech and surroundings.

And the setup requires the individual to answer a few questions that take just a few minutes.

CRE-E10 are black and have a slim design that is very different from conventional hearing aids

The device comes with a companion app that allows users to adjust volume and sound quality

The app also allows the user to ‘self-customize’ each device.

During the in-app self-adjustment process, each Sony device adjusts itself to the most appropriate of predefined hearing profiles based on thousands of actual, real-world audiogram results.

Carsten Buhl, president, WSA Americas, said in a statement: ‘As a company dedicated to advancing the cause of Wonderful Sound for All, we welcome the introduction of these adaptive hearing options with the knowledge that more than 65 percent of the total US consumer market that needs better hearing care has yet to get it

‘We expect these over-the-counter hearing aids to help people begin the journey to better hearing health.’

Hearing aids are devices designed to improve hearing by making sound audible to a person with hearing loss, and although the market is small, the market for these technologies was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $12.9 billion by the end of 2029.

The growing geriatric population around the world is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Hearing loss is common as people age, increasing product demand from this demographic. In addition, the prevalence of hearing loss in the general population has increased significantly.

Many cases, especially those involving infants, remain untreated, resulting in a range of psychological and communication problems.

Then there are the high-end models, such as Sony’s, which have slim designs, waterproof features and support for Bluetooth, which have also played a role in the market’s boom.

Other factors expected to drive market growth include rising noise pollution levels, an increase in birth complications and ear infections, increasing disposable income, and a greater emphasis on research and development (R&D) by manufacturers.