Sony has again opened a public queue to the PlayStation 5. to buy

Update August 18, 4:00 PM ET: Sony has kicked off another restock event, giving you another chance to score a PlayStation 5. Click here to get in line.

It’s been a minute since Sony last offered the PlayStation 5 through its digital storefront. Last month, the company staged public restocks for three days in a row, so anyone with a PlayStation Network account online could queue up to buy one. And honestly, recent restock events have been pretty easy to browse and grab a console. So now it’s time to get in line as Sony is currently doing a restock.

Once you wait in line and your turn comes (keep your volume up and you hear a chime), you should be able to purchase a PlayStation 5 console and a selection of accessories and games. While availability has varied for past restock events, it appears Sony is currently offering the disc-based PS5 only for $549.99 with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West. Unfortunately, while we’ve seen non-bundling options for both the disc-based console and PS5 Digital Edition in the past, neither is currently available.

However, if you don’t mind opting for a bundle, make sure to wait out of the queue even if the estimated wait time is over an hour, as many of these online queues end before the estimated wait time has passed . That said, good luck getting your new PS5!

Games and accessories you can’t ignore

Grab your console, get your games and get your accessories. There are plenty of fantastic titles and accessories for Sony’s next-gen games console, but below are some of our current favorites.



Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) Sony’s proprietary wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the 3D audio effect of the PS5, and it also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.



Midnight Black DualSense Controller The midnight black DualSense controller has the same hardware as the original – haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc – only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3 and PS4 consoles.



PlayStation Plus (annual membership) PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed for Sony’s three new tiers of the revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with several downloadable games as part of the membership.



Gran Turismo 7 Polyphony Digital’s latest in the long-running “Real Driving Simulator” series. Gran Turismo 7 is a feast of cars, with an expanded campaign mode and photo mode.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The latest adventure from Insomniac Games in the Ratchet & Clank series is the funniest entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s a showcase for stunning graphics as well as fast loading speeds.



Demon Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.