Son’s images show him rescuing Mom from Ian’s floodwaters

In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged almost to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight into the camera, mouth open.

In another, she’s on a table just above the waterline, wrapped in sheets to keep warm. In yet another she is pushed through the water in a wheelchair, her rescue almost complete.

The pictures were taken after Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday, with a powerful storm surge and winds of 250 mph (241 kph). They tell the story of Lauder’s journey to save his mother, Karen Lauder, from the house she refused to leave, despite pleas from the family.

He sent the short videos and photos to his family to let them know he was okay.

“That’s how I inadvertently documented the whole ordeal,” he said.

Before the storm hit, Lauder said his mother — who lost a leg and needs a wheelchair — “kicked and screamed” and said she didn’t want to leave her Naples, Florida home. “We weren’t evacuated because we couldn’t leave her behind,” he explained.

She didn’t expect the level of destruction Ian would bring. Lauder said Tuesday from his son’s home that his mother’s house was flooded about 6 inches (15 centimeters) deep during Hurricane Irma in 2017, so she assumed a similar result to Ian.

Instead, Ian ravaged Florida as… one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the US and shipped more than 3 feet (91 centimeters) of water from her house, locking her in. She called her son for help.

“She said the water was up to her wheelchair and hit her belly button,” Lauder said. He took shelter in his son’s house, 0.5 miles from his mother.

Lauder, who said he was training to be a rescue diver, ducked out the window. He swam, walked, waded, and pedaled through the water for about 45 minutes to get to her house. He said a van and a few cars floated by him while he kept clear of sparking utility poles.

Lauder said he heard his mother scream as he approached.

“It was a feeling of fear and relief at the same time,” he said. “The fear was that I didn’t know if something fell on her or if she was trapped and injured. But the relief was to know that there is still air in her lungs.”

He set her down on a table and bundled her up in dry sheets from a high shelf. He was concerned about the sores around her body — open wounds dangerously prone to infection in the bacteria-infested floodwaters.

They waited three hours for the water to recede so he could push her through the streets in her wheelchair. When the water was several meters high, he called his 20-year-old son to join them and help Grandma get to safety.

At about 1 a.m. — about 11 a.m. after Lauder’s mother called him for help — Lauder returned to his oldest son’s house with his mother and youngest son in tow.

Lauder said his mother was later taken to a hospital because she had some infections. “But they’ve been treated and she’s warm. She lies in a soft comfortable bed. She’s good,’ he added.

Lauder’s sister-in-law in Miami, Cassandra Clark, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Lauder, his mother and his sons.

“While we are so thankful that our family is physically okay, they lost absolutely everything in this storm and unfortunately did not have renters insurance,” Clark wrote.

The page raised more than $17,000 on Tuesday.

“I’m scared that all these people are helping me and they don’t even know me,” Lauder said.

He hopes that people will now be able to evacuate. “My mother has changed her tone: she will evacuate next time,” he said. “I hope people learn from the mistakes of others and not their own.”

