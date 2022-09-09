Sonja Morgan, 58, gives a VERY cheeky display in flowy dress at Bronx and Banco fashion show in NYC

Sonja Morgan was spotted elated attending the Bronx and Banco runway show in New York City earlier on Friday.

The 58-year-old TV personality gave her best poses as she stopped for a short photo shoot when she arrived at the event.

The Real Housewives Of New York City star turned confident in a flowy sundress, flashing her bum and glimpses of her pink underwear.

A blast: Sonja Morgan, 58, appeared to be in a good mood and having fun as she twirled and posed for photos at the Bronx and Banco runway show in New York City earlier on Friday

The socialite wore a leopard print, Bronx and Banco satin mini dress with a deep V neckline for $575, according to the luxury brand’s website.

The long-sleeved outfit has an elasticated waist and an adjustable sash of the same pattern and material.

Sonja paired the dress by slipping into open-toed sandals tied at the ankles with a brown strap.

The TV personality, who also has a strong social media presence and 1.1 million followers on Instagram, flipped in the dress for photos, prompting a rather cheeky display.

Runway event: The reality star attended the Bronx and Banco event earlier on Friday as part of New York Fashion Week

Cheeky twirl: As she posed for a photo shoot on the runway show, the socialite twirled in the flowy dress, bringing the layers to life and flashing her bum and pink underwear

The TV personality had her blond hair to the side and let her locks fall straight down to brush her shoulders.

Sonja kept her accessories minimalist and chose to wear a pair of long, dangling floral earrings that sparkled in the sun. She also added a large gold ring to her left hand.

Her makeup was chic and elegant, including a pink lipstick, a coat of mascara and dark eyeshadow.

The Real Housewives star seemed to love it when she attended the runway show for Bronx and Banco, an Australian luxury brand.

Sonja is no stranger to the fashion industry and created her own line called Sonja by Sonja Morgan, which was officially launched in 2015. The media star also studied marketing at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Style: Sonja launched her own clothing line a few years ago in 2015, Sonja by Sonja Morgan

Entrepreneur: In addition to starting her own fashion collection, the star has previous experience in the industry and studied marketing at the Fashion Institute of Technology; pictured in May in New York City

She opened up about her brand during an interview on the Long Island Tea Podcast earlier in June, explaining that her clothes were in stores like Walmart.

Sonja also weighed in on future endeavors for her fashion line. “I’m looking for a new business partner because if you follow the show, I think I’ve gone as far as I can.”

“I’m talking about more commercial stuff, maybe selling on television, and maybe selling online too,” the long-running reality star added.

The businesswoman is also known for her striking wardrobe and style choices on television. She was first cast in The Real Housewives Of New York City in 2010 during the show’s third season, and continues to be a prominent star on the reality series.

She shares only one daughter, Quincy Morgan, with her ex-husband, John Morgan. The two tied the knot in 1998, but their divorce was later finalized in 2006.

Stunning: The runway event took place with stunning views of the water and Manhattan skyline, including the One World Trade Center

Star-studded: Along with Sonja, other celebrities who also attended the New York Fashion Week event included talented singer Doja Cat

The Bronx and Banco runway show took place along the glistening water at Pier 45 with the breathtaking view of Manhattan directly across from the event, with a clear view of the One World Trade Center.

Other celebrity guests who attended the fashion show included Need To Know singer and performer, Doja Cat.

The beauty wore a light blue, cropped dress that fell to her ankles. The edgy dress had a plunging neckline and was tied to her midriff with a black string.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker opted for a futuristic look and added a pair of chokers to accessorize her ensemble, along with dangling gold earrings, a nose piercing and an assortment of gold bracelets.

Eye-catching: Doja Cat was also one of many stars in attendance at the Bronx and Banco runway show in New York City on Friday

Fashionable: The talented singer wore a light blue cropped dress that was tied to her midriff with a black string when she attended the fashion event

Like Sonja, the Grammy award winner also slipped into a pair of open-toe heeled sandals.

To give her look an extra touch, the star added blue, curvy makeup around her eyes to match the color scheme of her long dress.

She carried a vibrant red handbag in her hand for a pop of color in her bluish-toned look.

The singer sat front row at Pier 45 to take in the new styles of Australian luxury.

New York Fashion Week is one of the biggest fashion events of the season, ending September 14.

Fashion week: Bronx and Banco is just one of many runway shows that take place over the course of New York Fashion Week