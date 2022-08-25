Sonia Kruger unveils new ‘wolf cut’ hairdo and it drives fans wild

<!–

Sonia Kruger showed off her brand new look on Thursday.

The 56-year-old host of Big Brother stunned her fans when she debuted her new haircut on Instagram, calling it “wolf cut.”

She looked absolutely gorgeous in a plain black shirt and posted a video of her getting blonde highlights before revealing her fresh shoulder-length bob.

The wolf haircut is a hairstyle that became popular thanks to the South Korean survival show Squid Game.

This is achieved by cutting the hair into short choppy layers in the style of the character Kang Sae-byeok played by HoYeon Jung.

Sonia’s post was soon inundated with flame emojis on Instagram.

It comes after the mum-of-one shared her health and fitness secrets and told the Healthy-ish podcast in May that dancing makes her look groomed.

“You’re working out, but you don’t realize how much you’re working out because you’re really having a good time,” she said.

“It’s just the kind of activity that makes everyone happy,” she added.

Sonia, who is herself a former dancer, praised dancing for its fitness benefits, including cardio, strength and resistance.

“Even your own body weight is a form of strength training and resistance training,” she said.

‘And then there are the mental health aspects, so we know that learning to dance is good for our brains.’

She continued: ‘Learning choreography keeps the cogs turning. We know these things ward off dementia and Alzheimer’s in the future.’