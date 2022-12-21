Song filled with Falkland War slurs and insults aimed at the English breaks Spotify record

<!–

A song full of insults and insults about the Falklands War aimed at the English has broken a Spotify record for listens in Argentina after it became their unofficial World Cup theme.

The Argentine song became the country’s most popular song on Spotify after a video of Lionel Messi’s team singing the tune at the World Cup went viral.

Video emerged of cheering Argentine players taking off their shirts as they mocked Brazil and England in the song after they beat Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup last Tuesday.

The lyrics include a line that reads “Ingleses putos de Malvinas no me olvido,” which roughly translates to “f***ing English in the Falklands, I don’t forget.”

The word ‘putos’ to describe the English often has homophobic connotations and can also mean cowards, while the Falklands are referred to by their Spanish name ‘Las Malvinas’.

The song, which has become popular among Argentine players and fans alike, has been played more than 1.5 million times between Sunday night’s victory and Monday. Globo.

Defender Nicolas Otamendi shared images of the team’s celebrations on his Instagram Stories following Tuesday night’s 3-0 win. The team will play against France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Argentina teammates, including Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez and two-time Manchester City goalscorer Julian Alvarez, joined in the offensive chants.

The full chant is, “Brazilian, what happened, the five-time champion screwed up. Messi went to Rio and he left with the cup.

“We are the Argentinian band and we will always encourage them, because we have the dream of becoming world champions.

“I’m like that, I’m Argentinian, f***ing English in the Falklands, I don’t forget. That’s how I am, I encourage you, I follow Argentina everywhere.’

The opening text refers to Argentina’s victory in the Copa America 2021, the South American version of the European Championship, which was held in Brazil, their biggest rival.

As of Friday, it was already the country’s most popular song on Spotify, reported Globo.

Argentina still claims sovereignty over the Falklands despite it being a British Overseas Territory since 1833, and the islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain part of the UK.

But Argentina claims it acquired the Falklands from Spain in 1816 before Britain asserted its rule.

In 1982, the archipelago was invaded by Argentine forces who were beaten back in a ten-week war at the behest of Margaret Thatcher and the islands were returned to British control.

Argentinian fans have another chant referring to both the English and Falklands singing them in Qatar.

The text reads: ‘We have chased the English everywhere, the Germans are afraid to cross us, oh Brazilian, you don’t know what awaits you when you come to play La Bombonera.

“For the colors of my country I give my life, as the soldiers did in the Falklands, when I die I don’t want flowers, I want a canvas with these colors.”