Son of murdered Michigan news anchor taken off ventilator, showing improvement after being battered

The 10-year-old son of the Michigan newscaster killed in a brutal attack in his own home by his mother’s friend is without a fan and is making improvements, the family said.

Hunter Matthews, one of two children of presenter Jim Matthews, suffered severe blunt force trauma after being struck with a hammer inside his home in Chesterfield Township on September 23. The children’s mother, Nichole Guertin, was also attacked and is in stable condition.

According to neighbors, the man accused of the murder visited Guertin up to four times a week while the announcer slept after his night shifts.

Arthur Williamson, 55, was charged with Matthews’ murder after he allegedly beat him to death on Friday before stabbing his girlfriend and injuring their young son and daughter.

On Tuesday, WWJ – the radio station where Jim worked – confirmed that the son of his late co-worker appeared to be recovering from the brutal attack.

The family told the outlet that Hunter opened his eyes and was able to respond to a verbal command, clasping a hand when asked to do so.

Hunter had to undergo emergency surgery after sustaining serious injuries during the attack at the family’s home in Chesterfield Township. Rosie’s injuries were not specified by officials.

Jim Matthews, 57, was brutally murdered inside his Michigan home on September 23. Matthews’ girlfriend and children were also attacked, but managed to survive.

In addition, Jim’s five-year-old daughter, Rosie, who was also injured in the attack, has been released from the hospital.

Rosie’s injuries were less severe than those of her brother and mother. The exact injuries she suffered were not specified.

Guertin was able to miraculously escape from the house with her daughter after being stabbed multiple times.

Hunter, 10, (left), is making progress after the brutal attack that left his father, Jim Matthews, dead and his mother, Nichole Guertin, in critical condition. Rosie (right) was also injured in the attack, but was later released from hospital.

Nichole Guertin (center) with five-year-old Rosie (left) and 10-year-old Hunter (right) before the attack that killed Guertin’s boyfriend and father of the children, Jim Matthews.

The mother of two was able to stop a driver near the house and ask him to call 911.

A GoFundMe Page Hosted by Ashely Quigley, Guertin’s sister, it has raised more than $16,000 since its launch a few days ago.

According to the description of the fundraiser, all money raised will go to Hunter and “any donation will go to these two kids.”

“They have been through a lot and I feel like the least I can do is create something to help them adjust to what comes after this tragedy,” the aunt wrote.

The family said Tuesday that Rosie (left) had been released from the hospital and that 10-year-old Hunter was showing improvement after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Arthur Williamson, the man arrested in the attack inside a Chesterfield Township home

Quigley also used the page to post updates on the conditions of his family members as they recover.

On Monday, Hunter and Rosie’s aunt shared that the young ‘he continues to act like his normal happy self despite the dire situation.

In the same post, Quigley also shared that Hunter “had a few victories of his own,” including successful surgeries and the removal of his C-neck.

Hunter had to undergo brain and ear surgery after being hit with a hammer during the horrific attack.

A C-collar is a special collar used to stabilize the cervical spine after surgery or trauma to the area.

Hunter was discovered by officers stuffed in a closet after being hit with a hammer as he tried to shake off his father’s attacker.

Reports after the attack indicated that the 10-year-old boy had snatched the attacker away from his father.

Later, first responders found the boy tied up in a closet.

Arriving at the home, authorities found the 57-year-old newscaster dead, as well as Williamson, the 54-year-old male suspect, from a heroin overdose.

Williamson was also suffering from self-inflicted injuries in the basement of the home, authorities said at the time.

Matthews’ brother, Joe Nicolai, described the scene as “not even something you’d see in a horror movie.”

On Monday, the defendant was charged with seven felonies in Macomb County, Michigan, for what prosecutors described as a “hammer attack.”

Williamson, whose exact relationship to the victims is unclear, was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with attempted murder and three counts of false imprisonment. according to DetroitNews.com.

The scene where investigators found Jim Matthews dead and his girlfriend and two young children were brutally attacked in Chesterfield Township.

Matthews’ older brother, Joe Nicolai, who lives next door, said he thinks he saw Williamson around the neighborhood.

Other reports indicated that Williamson may have been ‘a family friend’

The defendant is being held without bond in the Macomb County Jail.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said Monday that more charges against Williamson are possible.

“We have a long road to recovery ahead of us and once again I cannot thank you enough for all you are doing to help us,” Quigley said.