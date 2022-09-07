Son of Lucchese and Bonanno mobster stands trial for murder of his father at McDonald’s drive-thru
The son of a Lucchese and Bonanno mobster is on trial for allegedly hiring a Bloods mobster to kill his father in order to gain control of his $45 million real estate empire.
Prosecutors alleged that Anthony Zottola Sr. hired a Bloods mobster to shoot and kill his father, Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola, 71, outside a McDonald’s in the Bronx in 2018. New York Post reported.
Prosecutors described the younger Zottola as a power-hungry and ruthless man who joked with hit man Brushawn Shelton after he and his associates completed the $200,000 murder.
“Can we party today or tomorrow,” Shelton texted Anthony after the attack, according to prosecutors’ reports.
‘Tomorrow. It’s my little man’s birthday. I’ll take him to his favorite place, McDonald’s,” Anthony would text. ‘Then to a movie. LOL like I eat that stuff.’
“Thank you for being a good friend, my husband.”
Among those who testified against Anthony was his own brother, Salvatore Zottola, who survived an assassination attempt just months before his father’s murder.
Anthony is accused of orchestrating the hit to seize control of his father’s assets. Pictured, Salvatore testifies about his father’s last moments (inset)
Sylvester, who paid dues to the infamous Lucchese and Bonanno mob families, was shot multiple times during a drive-thru at a McDonald’s in the Bronx
Bushawn Shelton (right), a Bloods mobster, was accused of carrying out the hit against Sylvester (left) through his associates, Himen Ross and Alfred Lopez
Pictured: Sylvester’s car was full of bullet holes while ordering coffee
Salvatore, Sylvester’s eldest son, testified that his father had a sprawling real estate empire that brought in more than $1 million a year in rental income.
In his testimony, the older brother talked about the shootings he and his father experienced.
The 71-year-old victim had just ordered a medium coffee when bullets struck him in the head, chest and shoulder on October 4, 2018.
Months earlier, in July 2018, Salvatore was shot multiple times, including in the head, outside his Bronx home, but survived.
A cooperating witness had told investigators that the attack on Salvatore was intended to lure his father out.
In her opening statements on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon Lash told jurors that Sylvester, who paid dues to the infamous Lucchese and Bonanno mob families, had spent years trying to dodge his life by goons stabbing and beating him.
Lash said Sylvester was able to survive any potential killer until the 2018 shooting, which she believes was Anthony’s mastermind to seize his father’s belongings.
“The defendant wanted that check,” Lash said.
Along with his real estate empire, prosecutors said Sylvester ran an illegal poker machine vending machine.
Salvatore, Sylvester’s eldest son, also talked about the attempt on his own life, in which he was shot multiple times for the murder of his father. Pictured: A sketch in Salvatore’s courtroom describing the gunshot wound he sustained on his head
Pictured: Salvatore (left) pictured walking to his brother’s indictment in 2019.
Anthony has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, in which death was caused by the use of a firearm and unlawful use and possession of firearms. Pictured: Police on the scene shortly after the elder Zottola was shot in the Bronx
Anthony has been charged with murder-for-rent conspiracy, in which death was caused by use of a firearm and unlawful use and possession of firearms.
Himen Ross, the man accused of carrying out the attack for Shelton, and his alleged driver, Alfred Lopez, are also on trial for the murder.
In their opening statements, lawyers for each of the defendants slammed the prosecution’s case against their clients, saying it was full of holes and that the trio could not be convicted.
“Not guilty,” John Burke, who is defending Lopez, told the jury.
Defense lawyers also said the witnesses the prosecution will call are not credible and are members of a violent street gang that would lie to plea deals.
The Bloods and the Mob alliance in the Zottola assassination case
Anthony Zottola hired a Bloods street mobster Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton to murder his father Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola, 71, an associate of the Bonanno and Lucchese crime families, in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx. The contract killing is a rare example of New York City street gangs collaborating with the mafia.
Here’s what you need to know about the criminal enterprises involved in the case.
Lucchese crime family – One of the most powerful of the five families of the American Mafia in New York City. The Luchese family, also known as ‘Lukes’, was originally entrenched in rackets around the clothing industry. It gets its name from its second crime boss Tommy Luchese, who was a generally peaceful boss from 1951 to 1967. That changed, led by Victor “Little Vic” Amuso aka “The Deadly Don” and his underboss Anthony “Gaspipe” Caso, who spent one of the deadliest periods of organized crime from the early 1980s through the early 1990s. ushered in crime. They are estimated to be responsible for over 100 hits and have even been deployed to NYPD police officers to carry out some of their rubouts. The mafia organization suffered a serious blow in 2017 when some 17 members were charged with extortion, murder, money laundering, illegal gambling, narcotics and selling illegal cigarettes.
Bonanno crime family – Named again after the second leader of the criminal enterprise, Joseph ‘Joe Bananas’ Bonanno, who earned his title at the age of 26. The family primarily dealt in illegal gambling, raking loans, and drugs, but expanded their operations beyond New York to California, Arizona, and Canada. The crime family’s most infamous episodes occurred in the mid-1970s when FBI Agent Joe Pistone, aka Donnie Brasco, infiltrated the organization and documented criminal exploits, bringing in more than 200 charges and 100 convictions for his work. The operation became a big movie starring Johnnie Depp. The elder Zottola is connected to the family through former Bonanno boss Vincent “Vinny Gorgeous” Basciano, who is currently serving life in prison without parole on various charges of murder and racketeering.
The Bloods – The gang started with a black street crew in Los Angeles, California, but has grown into a loose network in the United States. Bloods are distinguished from other street gangs, such as the Crips, by wearing red. Their initiation, also called a ‘Blood in’ ceremony, involves the recruit being brutally beaten by the current gang members. The East Coast Bloods were founded in the Rikers Island prison in the early 1990s as a way to protect black inmates from Latin American gang members in the Latin Kings or the Netas behind bars. The Bloods traded in narcotics, but in 2007 the New Jersey Attorney General broke up an illegal gambling, drug and loan shark gang in conjunction with the Lucchese crime family.