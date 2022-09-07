Son of Lucchese and Bonanno mobster stands trial for murder of his father at McDonald’s drive-thru

The son of a Lucchese and Bonanno mobster is on trial for allegedly hiring a Bloods mobster to kill his father in order to gain control of his $45 million real estate empire.

Prosecutors alleged that Anthony Zottola Sr. hired a Bloods mobster to shoot and kill his father, Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola, 71, outside a McDonald’s in the Bronx in 2018. New York Post reported.

Prosecutors described the younger Zottola as a power-hungry and ruthless man who joked with hit man Brushawn Shelton after he and his associates completed the $200,000 murder.

“Can we party today or tomorrow,” Shelton texted Anthony after the attack, according to prosecutors’ reports.

‘Tomorrow. It’s my little man’s birthday. I’ll take him to his favorite place, McDonald’s,” Anthony would text. ‘Then to a movie. LOL like I eat that stuff.’

“Thank you for being a good friend, my husband.”

Among those who testified against Anthony was his own brother, Salvatore Zottola, who survived an assassination attempt just months before his father’s murder.

Salvatore, Sylvester’s eldest son, testified that his father had a sprawling real estate empire that brought in more than $1 million a year in rental income.

In his testimony, the older brother talked about the shootings he and his father experienced.

The 71-year-old victim had just ordered a medium coffee when bullets struck him in the head, chest and shoulder on October 4, 2018.

Months earlier, in July 2018, Salvatore was shot multiple times, including in the head, outside his Bronx home, but survived.

A cooperating witness had told investigators that the attack on Salvatore was intended to lure his father out.

In her opening statements on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon Lash told jurors that Sylvester, who paid dues to the infamous Lucchese and Bonanno mob families, had spent years trying to dodge his life by goons stabbing and beating him.

Lash said Sylvester was able to survive any potential killer until the 2018 shooting, which she believes was Anthony’s mastermind to seize his father’s belongings.

“The defendant wanted that check,” Lash said.

Along with his real estate empire, prosecutors said Sylvester ran an illegal poker machine vending machine.

Anthony has been charged with murder-for-rent conspiracy, in which death was caused by use of a firearm and unlawful use and possession of firearms.

Himen Ross, the man accused of carrying out the attack for Shelton, and his alleged driver, Alfred Lopez, are also on trial for the murder.

In their opening statements, lawyers for each of the defendants slammed the prosecution’s case against their clients, saying it was full of holes and that the trio could not be convicted.

“Not guilty,” John Burke, who is defending Lopez, told the jury.

Defense lawyers also said the witnesses the prosecution will call are not credible and are members of a violent street gang that would lie to plea deals.