Son of AFL great Nathan Buckley seriously injured in Go Karting accident

The son of former AFL great Nathan Buckley has narrowly escaped death in a serious go-kart accident during a fast-paced practice session.

Jett Buckley – who is the spitting image of his father during his peak times with Collingwood – had been guiding his kart around an inner-city Melbourne track when his kart’s brake hose broke.

The 15-year-old was thrown from the kart over an embankment and landed on the tarmac with the kart on top of him.

Paramedics and firefighters treat Jett Buckley after he was involved in a nasty crash during training in Melbourne

Jett Buckley is treated by paramedics after his kart crash in Melbourne

Jett and his famous father Nathan Buckley at an earlier event

Jett posted on Instagram on Wednesday confirming he was lucky to be alive.

“I tore open my kidney and liver. I also broke my collarbone,” he told his followers.

“My elbow and forearm are yet to be determined, waiting for scans.”

Jett remains at the Royal Children’s Hospital, where he is expected to stay for the next few days.

Harrowing photos posted to Instagram show the shocking moments immediately after the crash.

Firefighters and paramedics can be seen treating Buckley on the track, with his wrecked kart in the foreground.

Jett is comforted by his mother Tania on the way to the hospital

Staff at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital treat the injured racer

Jett’s collarbone was shattered in the shocking crash

Other images show Jett’s mother Tania, who split with father Nathan in December 2020, comforting her son in the back of an ambulance.

Jett’s shattered collarbone can be seen as he lay motionless on a gurney en route to hospital.

X-rays show his left collarbone in pieces, with the teen facing surgery to have steel plates inserted at the tip of his collarbone in an attempt to heal the mutilated bone.

Jett appeared to be practicing to compete in an endurance event scheduled for this weekend.

He thanked those who rushed to help him and paid special tribute to the paramedics who treated him at the scene.

“Thank you to the ambulance drivers Ben and Laine and everyone else who was on scene,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to all the nurses and doctors at the Royal Children’s Hospital.”

Jett Buckley (right) is pictured with his kart coach Brad Jenner

Jett Buckley (pictured) was injured in a racing accident and is recovering in hospital

Former Magpies coach Nathan Buckley (center) with sons Jett (right) and Ayce (left)

Jett said he would spend “a few days” in hospital for “complete rest.”

The young racer has enjoyed repeated track success behind the wheel of an Italian-made kart worth nearly $7,000.

Karting has long been regarded as the fastest way to get behind the wheel of Formula 1 vehicles.

Unlike the kind of karts you rent from local go-kart complexes, professional karts can reach speeds in excess of 100 km/h.

Jett had previously spoken about the injuries he sustained at the wheel of a go-kart.

“With a nosebleed and a tangle in the final of the day, it didn’t turn out too bad,” Jett wrote a few months ago after a race in Rochester.

Jett is coached by karting champion Brad Jenner, who has several Australian championships to his name.

Jett’s famous father has not publicly spoken out about his son’s accident.

In October, Nathan Buckley showed off his new girlfriend in front of his ex-partner at the Justin Cassin X Redken show at Melbourne Fashion Week.

The former AFL player, 50, showed up to the event with another brunette beauty on his arm as he sat just a few feet away from his ex Alex Pike.

Nathan and Alex started dating in early 2021 in the months following his divorce from ex-wife Tania Minnici after 18 years.

Considered one of the greatest AFL footballers of all time, Nathan played 280 games before going on to coach his beloved Collingwood Football Club.

He has now re-established himself in media roles since leaving the Magpies last year.