Son murdered both his parents by stabbing them hundreds of times before mutilating father’s corpse

A son who killed both his parents by stabbing them hundreds of times before mutilating his father’s body has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Lee Tipping had attempted to flee the country after killing Anthony Tipping and Patricia Livesey at their home in Lancashire in November last year.

But he was arrested by police and charged with the vicious assault, which sparked an argument hours after he broke into a bedroom door.

The 36-year-old’s frenzied attack saw his father stab Anthony more than 130 times, at least 65 in the chest and 15 in the abdomen.

A Preston Crown Court jury was told that his father also suffered a number of ‘very unusual’ injuries to his genital area, believed to have taken place after his death.

The court heard that Patricia had been stabbed 153 times, including 67 times in the chest, 39 in the abdomen, 10 in the neck and three times around the eyes.

Both parents had also been beaten before dying, with Patricia sustaining a black eye and a shoulder injury, equivalent to a blow with a blunt weapon.

Tipping claimed that he acted in self-defense and that the genital injuries to his father were caused by ‘biting’ at his father with a knife, but a pathologist said this was inconsistent with the evidence.

A jury found him guilty of two murders by jury after a four-week trial, and today he was… lifelong, with a minimum term of 27 years.

During the trial, the jury heard that on the night of the attack, 57-year-old Patricia had texted her sister saying, “Please God, I hope someone will help us.”

The horrific attack took place on November 19 last year, after Patricia and 60-year-old Anthony went to the pub with her sister Catherine Riding and her husband Martin.

The court heard that Anthony received a call from his son, who told him that he had “kicked in the bedroom door.”

Anthony is said to have replied, “You better not fucking have it.”

Mr Riding said Patricia appeared “concerned” about the situation, while Ms Riding told the court her sister “appeared to be afraid to go home”.

She said: ‘She said ‘this could be my last gin’.

‘She didn’t want to go home. She had never actually said that before. I said why, and she said she just didn’t want to go home. So I knew something was up.’

Shortly after returning home, around 11:30 p.m., Patricia texted Mrs. Riding, “Okay, I probably won’t sleep, he’s doing shit.”

Ten minutes later she texted, “Please God, I hope someone will help us.”

When Patricia failed to arrive at her mother’s house for dinner the next day, Mrs Riding and her other sister, Pauline Haworth, visited the house to see if she was okay.

They called at 1:43 p.m. on Nov. 20, and the couple’s bodies were found in the upper floor of the home later that day, after police broke open a side door.

After killing his parents, Tipping booked a flight to Rome and drove to Manchester Airport, where he checked into a nearby hotel under an assumed name, the court heard.

When he was arrested around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, he claimed to have acted in self-defense.

He told police his father had “bullied him all his life” and was “a monster” who would “fight to the death.”

Tip denied murder, but admitted manslaughter. He has a history of mental health problems

Tipping admitted to murdering his parents but denied murder, claiming self-defense and loss of control against his father and loss of control in connection with his mother’s death.

And after a four-week trial at Preston Crown Court, a jury dismissed his defense and found Tipping guilty of two murders.

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said after the conviction: “I welcome the life sentence handed down by the courts to Lee Tipping, which reflects the seriousness of his offense and was compounded by his lack of remorse.

“While no punishment can and will make up for the horrific, sustained and violent assault to which Lee subjected his parents, I hope Tricia and Anthony’s families and friends feel a sense of closure knowing that this case has now come to an end.” .

“They have remained incredibly dignified throughout this investigation and my thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”