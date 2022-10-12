Son ‘magic’ and Kane masterclass spare Dier blushes as Spurs go from bottom to top

This week, think about England manager Gareth Southgate.

Tottenham’s Eric Dier became the latest Three Lions defender to make Southgate wince, but at least Harry Kane is still doing Harry Kane stuff.

Getty There was nowhere to hide from Dier, but his teammates would soon ransom him

The injuries of Man City’s Kyle Walker and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold were followed on Wednesday by Chelsea player Reece James who stumbled.

And with the 2022 World Cup next month, Dier chose a terrible moment to pack a punch in the huge Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

A firm tap by the Englishman in his own penalty area led to a simple opener by Daichi Kamada in the 14th minute.

Ex-Premier League midfielder Matt Holland said: “”What a mess, what a mess from Spurs! Animal is completely unaware.”

Tottenham were briefly at the bottom of the group, but luckily for Spurs and England Kane is very much in his game.

The Three Lions captain equalized Heung-min Son just six minutes later and in the 28th minute Kane had won and converted a penalty to put his side ahead.

Suddenly Tottenham were in the lead of their group and Son gave them a two-goal tie in the 36th minute with a bit of magic.

Holland said, “Sometimes you just have to stand and admire a piece of magic.

‘Son takes care of this as neatly as you like. It’s past the keeper in a flash. That’s one and a half meters.”