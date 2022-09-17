Son Heung-min thanks Tottenham fans for their patience… as star is happy to end his goal drought

A frustrated Son Heung-min happily responded to the fall with a sensational hat-trick to help Tottenham beat Leicester 6-2.

Last season’s joint top goalscorer in the Premier League had started the season without goals in his first eight games in all competitions and was named as one of the substitutes for the struggling Foxes’ visit.

After seeing Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur during the opening 47 minutes, Son was given a chance to intervene and reacted with two stunning shots before completing his hat-trick late when VAR ruled he was onside.

Son Heung-min was back on goals for Tottenham after a frustrating start to the season

“It was a top performance and I was really frustrated too,” he told Sky Sports.

“The way I play, I can do much better than I was. I’ve been disappointed, the team has done very, very well, but I was disappointed with my performance.

“My finish is bad this season. I was also a bit unlucky with an own goal, two offside goals and hitting the crossbar. I knew there were going to be goals and I wasn’t worried.

‘I’m really glad the ball finally went in! I was pretty sure I was onside for the hat trick. I’m glad I was able to help the team, that’s very important and I can go to national service with renewed energy.

After coming off the bench, Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick against Leicester City

“I’m getting emotional to be honest. There has been great support and I have always felt that I have let my teammates and fans down with my performances. They’ve always supported me.’

Conte had hinted during his pre-match press conference that Son could be impeached, citing that both he and Kane would be “rotated” at some point.

The Italian was happy to see it pay off after Son curled home from outside the area in the 73rd minute to end his drought in style.

But it was better to come up with a great left-footed attack that made it 5-2 before the treble was confirmed – albeit after a VAR check – with four minutes left as Son fired past Danny Ward.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was happy to see Son Heung-min on the scoresheet

“In the next 12 games, we’re going to rotate and we’re spinning the way I think that moment is right,” Conte explained.

“Any decision I’m going to make is always a fair decision because I want to win and get my players in the best physical condition to give the best performance for the team.

“Especially to see Sonny with the ball after the hat-trick, then the trophy for the best player in the game was also great. It was great for me, for the teammates, because we needed this.

“We, not just Sonny, needed this. I am happy, but I repeat that this is not a problem. If we solve the problem in this way, we should definitely repeat the situation in the next game with all players.

“I think in the future all the players will ask me ‘please, please, please put me on the bench’ and then they come in and score three goals, but of course I’m kidding.”

Brendan Rodgers still confident he can turn Leicester City’s season around

Leicester scored five goals in Brighton two weeks ago, but bemoaned manager Brendan Rodgers insisted he was still confident he could turn their disastrous start to the new season.

He added: “It’s a challenge that I will enjoy as I have never had this spell in my career before. It’s definitely something I want to continue.

“There is no doubt that we had a difficult start in the first seven games. We’ve had Tottenham gone, Arsenal gone, Chelsea gone. Manchester United at home and a few others we should win.

“It is probably a good time for us to reset everything and also break the cycle of the summer.

“The owners, they will do what they think they should do. I’m not stupid. I know football.

“The last six games, losing, is not a good read, but I am very confident that the team can continue and if they play like they did for large parts, cut mistakes, then they can climb the table.”