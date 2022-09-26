Son Heung-min poses for Calvin Klein, with Tottenham star face of campaign in his South Korea

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min is the latest football star to sign a deal with Calvin Klein after becoming the face of the company in his native South Korea.

Son, who netted a hat-trick in his final appearance for Tottenham after a rough start to the season, was recently unveiled as a Calvin Klein band ambassador as he posed in their underwear range.

The 30-year-old will represent the fashion label in South Korea, a role he has happily landed.

“Calvin Klein products have had a special place in my wardrobe for years, so our collaboration is a natural fit,” he said in a statement.

“Like so many people around the world, I’m constantly inspired by the brand’s iconic campaigns, so it’s both exciting and surreal to be the face of them.”

By signing a deal with Calvin Klein, Son is following in the footsteps of David Beckham and Freddie Ljungberg, who also modeled the company throughout their playing careers.

The South Korean captain’s form looked good at the start of this season, but he returned to his best before the international break in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester.

After having gone eight games without a goal this season, he came off the bench with half an hour to play and completed a devastating hat-trick in 13 minutes.

Son’s swift treble made him the first ever Spurs player to score a hat-trick from the bench in the Premier League, and the first in the Premier League since 2015.

“To have a player of this level on the bench means I can change the game in an instant. This is the right path for us,” said manager Antonio Conte after the game.

Today was the rotation for Son, but in the next round when we have 12 games in a row, other players will join.’

Son is currently in an international match with South Korea and scored in Friday’s friendly 2-2 draw against Costa Rica.