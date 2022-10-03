Son, 73, flies 3,000 miles in a helicopter to scatter his mother’s ashes from a peanut butter jar

A grieving son has flown more than 3,000 miles around the entire coast of Britain in a helicopter to spread his mother’s ashes from an empty peanut butter jar.

Andrew Greenhalgh, 73, from Essex, wanted to take his mother Marie, who died aged 95 in November 2019, to new places on a final trip.

Taking off in the helicopter from his hometown of Great Baddow, Mr. Greenhalgh on an eight-day trip across the country – just two months after getting his helicopter licence.

He flew the Shetland Islands, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man before flying south to Wales, the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall and Jersey.

He scattered his mother’s ashes at various places along the coastal route.

The 73-year-old took his helicopter pilot’s license less than two years ago after being inspired by his seven-year-old grandson, Arthur, who loved the show Helicopter ER

Greenhalgh said: ‘I’m sure my mum would love it, she’d think it was fantastic.

‘My little brother is not feeling very well either, he has an incurable cancer and he has said he wants to be with mum.

‘He doesn’t want to be in the same jar, he wants to be in a honey jar because he likes honey.’

The ashes were placed in the empty peanut butter jar as it was the only jar available.

Greenhalgh flew with his late mother, Marie, back in 2018

Greenhalgh’s brother had the ashes to give him a small portion on the trip.

Since getting his license, he has taken Arthur on a few trips, including a specific route that allows pilots to travel safely in the capital.

He had previously learned to fly a glider in which he traveled around Britain.

Just before the pandemic, he flew some of his mother’s ashes to the Arctic Circle to spread some of them there before he set off on the UK trip. This is written by Essex Live.

Greenhalgh and his mother on a tandem in the 1990s

He said: ‘My grandson came to stay with me in lockdown and one of his favorite shows was Helicopter ER.

‘He thought it was great and I thought there was no reason why I couldn’t try to get my licence.

‘After the lockdown last year I started taking lessons and got my driving licence.

‘I told the director and he didn’t want me to do it and wanted to go with me but I said no, I want to do it alone and I loved it.

‘When I was still learning, he came and sat in the back of the helicopter and we did what’s called a Heli Lane.

‘You can’t fly a plane through London but you can do a Heli Lane so you can go over the Thames and fly over Heathrow Airport and I do that quite regularly now.’