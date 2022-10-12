Son, 21, of ex-Steelers QB is arrested for crashing SUV into pedestrian, 44, near LSU

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The 21-year-old son of former NFL quarterback ‘Bubby’ Brister III has been arrested after a fatal collision near LSU.

Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, turned himself in to police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday and was charged with the crime.

brister has been accused of hitting pedestrian Jude Jarreau, 44, in a black Range Rover late Saturday and fleeing the scene.

Brister’s father Bubby is a two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and has played for such teams as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.

Walter Andrew Brister IV is the son of Walter Andrew Brister III, also known as ‘Bubby’

Brister is said to have fatally struck Jude Jarreau (pictured), 44, in a black Range Rover as he crossed the 500 block of Ben Hur Road. Brister would have fled before the police arrived

Brister is said to have fatally struck Jarreau as he crossed the 500 block of Ben Hur Road. Brister is said to have fled before the police arrived.

Jarreau, a father of daughters Grace and Presley, died at the scene. British attorney John McLindon contacted the East Baton Rouge District Attorney after the incident.

“I was on the phone with Hillar Moore on Sunday,” McLindon said, according to the… Advocate.

Brister, also a footballer, is said to have fatally beaten Jude Jarreau, 44, in a black Range Rover

Brister’s father Bubby is a two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and has played for such teams as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs

“I said, ‘We’re not running, we’re not hiding, we want to surrender.’ He put me in touch with BRPD,” he added. It was agreed that Brister would turn himself in on Wednesday.

Jarreau memorial services will take place Thursday in Donaldsonville, Louisiana at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

An obituary for Jarreau read: “He was a Superintendent at MMR, where he was respected and loved by many.

“Jude loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially liked to follow his girls at all their sporting events.’