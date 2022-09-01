Sometimes you’ve just got to laugh! People who see the funny side of life even in a bad situation

<!–

Sometimes you have to have a sense of humor to get through life’s tough times, as these pictures show.

Social media users from around the world captured people laughing rather than crying, with the best examples rounded to defused.com and justsomething.co.

An American man with a fake leg got a tattoo that reads ‘one foot in the grave’ to clarify what must have been a very difficult situation to adapt to.

A cat appeared to give her owners the third degree over a picture frame with a standard image of a dog in it, which they caught on camera with whirring timing.

Here are FEMAIL’s top picks of the funniest photos that are too good to miss…

Going Out With This Joke: An American Guy Decided To See The Funny Side Of Having A Fake Leg By Getting This Tattoo — Since He Literally Has One Foot

A single dad from the US makes his intentions clear by getting a humorous car sticker – we wonder if anyone has submitted their resume?

Give them the spun degree! A cat appeared to be asking for clarification when her British owners returned home with a picture frame depicting a dog

A Fruity Funeral: We don’t know how to peel about this American office worker’s handiwork, but some would say it’s still good to eat!

Evil work! These parents couldn’t resist taking this darkly funny photo on a trip to Disneyland Florida when they saw the Malificent character while their daughter, dressed as Snow White, was asleep!

Ho, ho, oh no! This American Employee Said ‘Decided To Decorate My Office At Work’ With The World’s Saddest Looking Christmas Tree With A Lonely Bauble On It Saves Clearing The Pines

This guy is a ‘pole’ have fun! In a photo taken in this USA, this pole looks like it is crossing its arms in irritation, adding a little bit of sharp work

This joke is a bit on the dark side: A US office has found a great way to tell people not to pee on the chair – by using The Force of humor

These three things could go in any order – but a great location for business for this US liquor store owner!

An American man found that the answer to male pattern baldness was the goat he tattooed on his head – they’ll eat EVERYTHING!