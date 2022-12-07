Something Navy CEO Matthew Scanlan Denies Rumors That Arielle Charnas’ Husband Embezzled Money

[noscript_1]

The Something Navy chief executive has denied rumors that the fashion line founder’s husband has been embezzling funds from the company.

Matthew Scanlan called the rumors about Arielle Charnas’ husband, Brandon Charnas, “categorically untrue,” adding that he doesn’t work for the company, let alone have access to its funds.

Rumors of embezzlement began circulating on social media this week, adding to earlier speculation that the couple were in the midst of a divorce.

Arielle, 35, recently posted a series of photos to her Instagram showing her without her wedding ring, sparking rumors that she and Brandon, the 37-year-old founder, were splitting up.

The divorce rumors were fueled by a letter posted online that was allegedly written by Arielle and discussed her marriage and her husband.

A rep for Arielle said page six that those rumors were false and that the letter was false, insisting that the couple were still married and happily in love.

Scanlon denied the rumors of embezzlement in a statement to world water day on Wednesday.

Brandon Charnas does not have access to company bank accounts. He is not an employee of the company and does not have access points.

Current Real estate also weighed in, saying there had never been any embezzlement from the company.

“Brandon Charnas is a co-founder of Current Real Estate,” said a representative for the consulting firm. ‘There has been no embezzlement at Current Real Estate.’

Arielle started out as a fashion influencer on Instagram, eventually growing her signature looks into a successful brand. Brandon is the founder of Current Real Estate

Arielle’s representative denied the veracity of all the rumors circulating around the fashionable couple.

‘This letter is false. All these rumors are false. Arielle and Brandon are happily married, there was absolutely no embezzlement,” the rep told Page Six.

They said the rumors were simply a ‘smear campaign’.

“This is all part of a disgusting coordinated smear campaign that is trying to damage the reputations and lives of Arielle and Brandon.”

Arielle and Brandon Charnas with their three daughters, Navy Bea, Esme Rae and Ruby Lou

Arielle and Brandon Charnas at their wedding in 2014. The couple have three children together

The couple married in 2014 and have since had three daughters together, Navy Bea, Esme Rae, and Ruby Lou.

The current situation is not his first foray into scandal. At the start of the pandemic, Arielle used her connections to obtain a COVID-19 test, even though she did not appear to meet the requirements for one at the time.

After testing positive, he fled New York City, ignoring lockdown recommendations, so he could isolate himself in the Hamptons.

Much to the disgust of social media users, Arielle tearfully apologized.

“My family and I sincerely apologize to those whom we have offended by not appearing [take] this crisis seriously,’ he said in a video on Instagram. We are not bad people.

Charnas started out as a fashion influencer on Instagram, and over time, she built her signature looks into a successful brand.