Something fishy’s afoot in Splatoon 3’s upcoming Big Run event

It’s time for Splatoon 3 players to get together for some salmon splashing as Nintendo has announced dates for the upcoming Big Run co-op event.

Big Run takes place from December 10 to 12 Splatoon 3 The town of Splatsville is overrun by Salmonid, the fish-hybrid creatures previously seen in the game’s existing Salmon Run co-op mode.

While few details have been given about the actual special mode content, a lot can be gleaned from the promotional images posted on Nintendo’s Twitter page.

We’re all in the same boat

Where Salmon Run offers similar styles to a capture-the-flag scenario, pitting up to four players against hordes of salmonids as they strive to retrieve golden eggs, it seems Big Run’s goal is slightly different.

The promotional images in the official Nintendo announcement show a squid king holding up a golden salmonid. This could refer to another in-game collectible or trophy, perhaps with just one per team of four to increase the stakes by just as much.

We know that Wahoo World is the first area of ​​Splatsville you’ll need to defend against the salmonid invasion, and players will be able to drop by with their co-op cohort for just a few short days starting December 10th.