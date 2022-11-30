Something fishy’s afoot in Splatoon 3’s upcoming Big Run event

It’s time for Splatoon 3 players to get together for some salmon splashing as Nintendo has announced dates for the upcoming Big Run co-op event.
Big Run takes place from December 10 to 12 Splatoon 3The town of Splatsville is overrun by Salmonid, the fish-hybrid creatures previously seen in the game’s existing Salmon Run co-op mode.
While few details have been given about the actual special mode content, a lot can be gleaned from the promotional images posted on Nintendo’s Twitter page.
We’re all in the same boat
We need a bigger Slosher. The salmonids come to Splatsville when Big Run, the all new #Splatoon3 co-op event, takes place from 9/12 at 4pm PT to 12/11 4pm PT! timers and deploy some Salmon Run shifts today! pic.twitter.com/MbfrvpixrRNovember 29, 2022
Where Salmon Run offers similar styles to a capture-the-flag scenario, pitting up to four players against hordes of salmonids as they strive to retrieve golden eggs, it seems Big Run’s goal is slightly different.
The promotional images in the official Nintendo announcement show a squid king holding up a golden salmonid. This could refer to another in-game collectible or trophy, perhaps with just one per team of four to increase the stakes by just as much.
We know that Wahoo World is the first area of Splatsville you’ll need to defend against the salmonid invasion, and players will be able to drop by with their co-op cohort for just a few short days starting December 10th.
Big Run is the first of Splatoon 3’s Chill Season 2022 offerings, the rest of which are in the upcoming patch notes (opens in new tab). Going by this, some major highlights include fifty new items found in the shop, three new weapon types, and a new level of Salmon Run titled Marooner’s Bay.