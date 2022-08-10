Somerton Man’s family revealed and why he was wearing American clothes at the time of his death

Pictured: An artistic impression of Carl ‘Charles’ Webb, called The Somerton Man

The “Somerton man,” who was found dead on an Adelaide Beach in 1948, was the youngest of six siblings, had German roots and may have been wearing his brother-in-law’s American clothes when he died, according to new research.

It comes after University of Adelaide researcher Derek Abbott successfully identified the mystery man as Carl ‘Charles’ Webb just weeks earlier – 74 years after his body was discovered.

Strange details in the case led to wild theories about who he was and how he ended up on Somerton Park Beach.

Strangely enough, he carried an unlit cigarette on his chest, a coded note in his pocket, and a book of Persian poems.

He was dressed in a perfectly pressed double breasted suit and tie and his shoes had just been polished.

The fact that he was never claimed and the way he was found led many to speculate that he was a Cold War spy. Others thought he might be a scorned ex-lover.

A post-mortem examination ruled that he had been poisoned, but was never identified because no relatives came forward to claim him.

But Mr. Webb was actually a 43-year-old electrical engineer and instrument maker from Footscray in Melbourne.

Now Professor Abbott has uncovered information about the Webb family after searching records, articles and contacting distant relatives.

He managed to obtain more material from Mr. Webb’s eldest brother.

Born in Melbourne in 1905, Carl ‘Charles’ Webb was the youngest of six siblings, according to Professor Abbott, who provided details to the advertiser.

He had two brothers – Richard Russell Webb and Roy Webb – and three sisters – Freda Grace Webb, Gladys May Webb, Doris Maud Webb.

The family had German roots because their father, Richard August Webb, had moved to Australia from Hamburg, Germany.

He married Eliza Amelia Morris Grace in 1892 and opened a bakery in Springvale, Victoria.

Mr. Webb and his two brothers Richard and Roy both worked in their family’s bakery.

Professor Abbott also shed some light on why the ‘Somerton Man’ was wearing American clothes at the time of his death.

He revealed that Mr. Webb’s eldest sister, Freda Grace Webb, was married to Thomas Gerald Keane, who went by Gerald.

The couple’s son, John Keane, died in World War II in 1943, the same year that Mr. Webb’s brother, Roy, died in battle.

John Keane’s possessions include items such as a map of Chicago and some US coins, implying that he once lived in the US.

“Therefore, the hand-me-down that (Carl) Charles Webb received from his brother-in-law probably included clothing from his cousin, which explains why a number of items in the Somerton Man’s belongings appeared to be of American origin,” added Professor Web to it.

It also provided further clues as to why Mr. Webb had the word ‘Keane’ written on his tie when his body was found.

Documents revealed that Webb suffered an unspeakable tragedy in the years leading up to his death in 1948, in which four of his close relatives died in a seven-year period.

His father Richard died in 1939, his brother Roy and brother-in-law John Keane died in the war in 1943 and his mother died in 1946.

There was also the breakdown of his marriage to Dorothy Jean, which led to the couple’s split in April 1947.

“If he lost, he’d be surly and rude to me or anyone else, if he lost at cards, he’d be off-putting to everyone,” Ms Webb said in documents.

She described him as someone who lived a quiet life and was in bed by 7pm every night and that he sometimes “refused” to talk to her.

Records obtained by the advertiser show that she filed for divorce on June 5, 1951, on the grounds of “desertion” – nearly three years after her husband’s body was found.

But four months after she filed for divorce, she placed an ad addressed to him in the Missing Friends section of The Age newspaper in Melbourne.

It was a formal notice informing him of the divorce proceedings and read: “Unless you appear in the Prothonotary’s Office of the Supreme Court in Melbourne on or before 29 October 1951, the case may proceed in your absence.”

She was granted a divorce in April 1952.

Renowned American genealogist Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, an expert at Identifiers International who helped identify “Somerton Man,” said Ms Webb’s claims are only half the story.

“In a divorce, you talk to each party, and if they’re in that frame of mind, they’ll really decimate the other person,” she said.

dr. Fitzpatrick suspected Mr Webb was having mental health issues and would “go down”.

When ‘Somerton Man’ was found, his body remained unclaimed and unidentified for 74 years, until Professor Abbott used DNA analysis to establish his identity.

Professor Abbott, who has worked with Ms. Fitzpatrick, used hair from a plaster mask that police made in the 1940s to create a DNA profile.

After building a family tree of about 4,000 people, Abbott and Fitzpatrick had a breakthrough Saturday — successfully matching the DNA of the hair with samples from Webb’s distant relatives.

“By filling out this tree, we managed to find a great-nephew who was three times removed on his mother’s side,” Abbott said. CNN. “It felt like I was climbing and standing on top of Mount Everest.”

