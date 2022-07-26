Somerton Man: Professor claims he has solved the identity of man found on Adelaide beach in 1948

One of Australia’s most baffling mysteries may finally be solved when a college professor claims he has deciphered the identity of the Somerton man using DNA analysis.

The man’s body (pictured) was found on Somerton Beach on December 1, 1948

The body of a fully clothed man was discovered on December 1, 1948 by two jockeys in training near the coast of Somerton Park Beach, Adelaide.

An autopsy ruled that he had died of poisoning, but the man known only as the ‘Somerton Man’ was never identified after no one claimed him.

The quirky case has sparked wild theories that he may have been a Cold War spy or murdered by a scorned ex-lover after a series of strange clues — including a coded note and a book of Persian poems — were found among his belongings.

Now, more than 70 years later, Adelaide University researcher Derek Abbott says the man was Carl “Charles” Webb, a 43-year-old electrical engineer and instrument maker from Footscray in Melbourne.

Abbott, who works with famed American genealogist Colleen Fitzpatrick, used the hair from a plaster mask the police had made to create a DNA profile and built a family tree of about 4,000 people.

On Saturday, Abbott and Fitzpatrick successfully matched the DNA of the hair with samples from Webb’s distant relatives.

“By filling out this tree, we managed to find a second cousin who was three times away from his mother’s side,” Abbott told CNN.

“It felt like I was climbing and standing on top of Mount Everest.”

Webb was born in Melbourne in 1905, the youngest of six children, but there are no death certificates or photos on file.

More to come.