Somerset, Warwickshire share spoils on tense day to take relegation battle to the wire

Somerset 219 and 340 for Dec 7 (Bartlett 111, Abell 87, Goldsworthy 44) drew with Warwickshire 196 and 256 for 6 (Davies 58, Sibley 54, Hain 52)

Warwickshire and Somerset’s LV=Insurance County Championship relegation battle in Edgbaston ended in a hard-fought draw after neither side could find the firepower to force victory on a calm field.

After Somerset’s statement of 340 for seven set a goal of 364 in 82 overs, both sides sometimes smelled of victory as the pendulum swung in a tense final session before the home side closed at 256 for six.

The visitors’ decision to hit 40 minutes on the final day enabled George Bartlett to reach his sixth first-class century (111,228 balls). Finding ten wickets on a flattening pitch was beyond their bowlers, however, as Sam Hain continued his outstanding season with an unbeaten 52 (101 balls), supported by Alex Davies (58, 95) and Dom Sibley 54 (110).

The result only sharpens the relegation equation in Division One, setting up a triple slugout between Somerset, Kent and Warwickshire in the last two games to prevent Gloucestershire from joining to Division Two.

Somerset resumed on the final morning at 277 for four, already 300 ahead, adding 63 in 12 overs for the statement. Lewis Goldsworthy (44, 104 balls) was bowled by Henry Brookes in the first over, but James Rew made a breezy 22 and Bartlett reached a patient barrel of 233 balls with a cut boundary from Jayant Yadav before missing an attempt to cut Danny Briggs about the covers.

Warwickshire’s second innings started sharply against the Seamers with 30 from six overs, but were damaged once Somerset turned to run. Rob Yates played back to Sajid Khan’s sixth ball and fell lbw.

It was an isolated threat from Khan, however, as every corner was very slow and Sibley and Davies were little bothered by a 95 in 29 overs score, until they were both killed by loose, lofted shots in successive overs from Kasey Aldridge. Sibley failed to control a pull and was caught on the mid-wicket line and Davies chipped to the middle.

Hain and Rhodes (44, 61 balls) held the board with a score of 88 in 20 overs to spark hopes for a Bears win, but those hopes were dashed when Jack Brooks threw Rhodes and Michael Burgess caught lbw with consecutive balls loved,