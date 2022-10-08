Some Ukrainians voice mixed reactions to Nobel prize winners

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A day after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights activists from Belarus and Russia, the head of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties praised the work of her fellow laureates, but warned against the not to lump three together in a Cold War-esque narrative.

“We see – and should not see – this award … as a Soviet story about brotherhood nations,” Oleksandra Matviychuk said at a news conference on Saturday in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. “This is a story about fighting a common enemy.”

Matviychuk’s comments came a day after some in Ukraine expressed mixed reactions to the Nobel Committee’s decision to award the prize to her organization, along with imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and Russia’s best-known human rights organization, Memorial.

The Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties was established in 2007 to defend human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the panel has decided to honor “three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence”.

Some Ukrainians expressed outrage at what they saw as lumping Ukraine together with Russia and Belarus, whose territory Moscow has used to wage its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak mocked the prize in a tweet Fridayand said the commission had an “interesting understanding of the word ‘peace’.”

Belarusian and Russian human rights defenders ‘fight for the rights of people in dictatorships’, while in Ukraine groups such as the Center for Civil Liberties ‘document the war crimes committed by these dictatorships as missiles fly into Ukraine from Belarus and Russia’. journalist Anastasia Magazova tweeted Friday.

“Despite all the merits of the laureates from Russia and Belarus, Ukrainians do not want the fight for human rights in the three countries to be understood equally,” wrote Magazova, who has been writing about Ukraine for German and Ukrainian publications since 2014.

Matviychuk, the head of Ukraine’s civil liberties group, on Saturday rejected suggestions that awarding the prize to representatives of the three countries at the same time diminished its importance.

The award, which “belongs to all the people of Ukraine who fight for freedom and democracy,” is a symbol of the struggle “for your freedom and ours,” she said, referring to a phrase often repeated by Soviet dissidents.

“Russia has still not conquered its imperial complex. This is a threat. The same as in Belarus, where Lukashenko gave up his land to occupy,” said the center’s director, Oleksandra Romantsova.

Romantsova praised the work of Bialiatski and Memorial, which she says was the first organization to document Russian war crimes committed during the first war from 1994 to 1996 in Chechnya, the predominantly Muslim region on Russia’s southern flank that fought two wars with Moscow for independence.

“If the world had paid attention to the war crimes in Chechnya from the beginning, we would not have had the war in Ukraine today,” Romantsova said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not called the Ukrainian group on Saturday to congratulate it on the award, which both Matviychuk and the organization’s executive director dismissed as insignificant given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It was unlikely Zelenskyy would have been able to reach any of them Friday after the news broke, she said.

“I don’t want anyone to go through war, but this complicated time gives us time to show our best qualities we have, from the farmer protecting his land or tractor to the president not fleeing the country during the war,” said Matviychuk.

AP journalist Hanna Arhirova in Kiev, Ukraine, contributed.

