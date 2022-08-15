Some Republicans Make a More Restrained Case for Defending Trump

“We are the world’s oldest democracy, and the only way that can be unraveled is if we disrespect institutions that lead Americans to turn against Americans,” he said, adding: “A lot of it starts with the words we’re making use of.”

Republicans struggle to coalesce around a unified strategy to respond to the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, amid daily revelations and rapidly fluctuating statements, apologies , defenses and false accusations by the former president.

On Friday, a federal judge unlocked the warrant authorizing the search and inventory of items removed from the property by federal agents. The list revealed that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents as part of an investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act and two other laws.

Some of the documents were marked “Classified/TS/SCI” – short for “top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information”. Such information is only intended to be viewed in a secure government facility.

Mr. Trump and his allies have argued that former President Barack Obama also mishandled documents (a claim that was quickly dismissed as false by the National Archives); that the judge who signed the warrant authorizing the search must have been biased; that the FBI may have planted evidence; that the documents were covered by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege; and that Mr Trump had released the documents.