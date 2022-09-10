Some of the weirdest confessions including a woman who went too far with her dentist for a freebie

<!–

We all have secrets, and many of us entrust them to the people closest to us – but some things are just too embarrassing to tell anyone.

Some people who have deep, dark secrets go to the anonymous Whisper app to confess without revealing who they are.

Awesomedaily.com has gathered some of the strangest, most bizarre confessions from people in the UK and US – including a woman who attended a wedding where she had slept with six groomsmen – as well as the groom.

An American man who ended up in a successful relationship confessed to paying someone $20 to ask him for an autograph on a date, saying he was “ashamed, but the girl was impressed.”

Dentistry can be expensive, so an American woman decided to get some discount and slept with her dentist for free teeth whitening for herself, her brother and his girlfriend.

Here are FEMAIL’s top picks of the weirdest and most chilling confessions…

A woman from the US had tasted a selection of the wedding guests, including the groom – at least she and the bride have something in common

Faithful in body but not in mind: This American man should really be asking himself if he considers himself faithful if he often considers cheating on his partner

An Unholy Pastime: This American Churchgoer Deals Drugs in the House of the Lord – Let’s Hope He Prays For Forgiveness

Tooth good to be true! This American woman takes inflation seriously and managed to get a discount on teeth whitening not only for herself, but also for her brother and his girlfriend by hanging out with the dentist.

We don’t know why anyone would do this, let alone how they could last three years, but we hope this American student is studying drama

Got caught! A sneaky American hotel worker decided enough was enough after seeing a man cheat on his wife repeatedly – so she revealed the secret herself. We would love to be a fly on the wall when the mail arrives in that household

A British bride confesses a love story about her wedding day, but unfortunately the groom is not involved

An A+ for lying: This American college girl kept her senior year secret from her boyfriend

This American woman is trying to fool a relationship with her crush and make him raise her child, and make him think it’s his – which is unorthodox, to use the kindest term

This American teacher likes to stalk their students on Facebook to see if they’re lying about being sick. Seems a bit too much but at least they have a good laugh at some of the poor excuses

The Fake Famous Trick – We Do It All The Time! This American man paid a friend to ask for his autograph, he will have to up his game next time, maybe have some fake paparazzi outside the restaurant?

This American person has watched too many zombie movies, that being said – when it starts, at least she can run. She will have the last laugh when the apocalypse comes and the people wearing heels are eaten first