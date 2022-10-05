Some everyday materials have memories, and now they can be erased

In this study, the research team tracked the locations of 25,000 small particles that make up a two-dimensional disordered solid. Groups of particles rearrange as the solid is deformed. This diagram shows when particles are rearranged as the material is deformed in one direction (left) or the opposite direction (right). Particles with colors at the extreme end of the shell (yellow, blue) deform later in this process. Credit: Keim Research Group/Penn State



Some solid materials have a memory of how they stretched before, which affects how they respond to these types of deformations in the future. A new Penn State study provides insights into memory formation in the foams and emulsions common in foods and pharmaceuticals and offers a new method of erasing this memory, which could help prepare materials for future use.

“A fold in a piece of paper serves as a reminder of being folded or crumpled,” said Nathan Keim, an associate professor of physics at Penn State who led the study. “Many other materials form memories when they are deformed, heated, or cooled, and you may not know it unless you ask the right questions. Improving our understanding of the writing, reading and erasing of memories opens up new possibilities for diagnostics and programming of memories. We can find out the history of a material by running some tests or clearing a material’s memory and programming a new material to make it ready for consumer or industrial use.”

The researchers studied memory in a type of material called disordered solids, with particles often arranged erratically. For example, ice is a disordered solid made up of a combination of ice crystals, fat droplets, and air bubbles mixed together in a random way. This is in stark contrast to materials with “crystalline structures,” with particles arranged in highly ordered rows and columns. Disordered solids are common in food sciences, consumer products and pharmaceuticals and include foams such as ice cream and emulsions such as mayonnaise.

“Preparation of materials often involves manipulating them in ways that change the arrangement of their molecules, bubbles or droplets, moving them from a higher energy state to a lower energy, more stable state,” Keim said. “For some materials, such as glass, this involves gently heating the material so that the molecules break free and can arrange themselves in a more organized way. But for some materials, such as mayonnaise, heating has destructive or unsavory side effects. So for materials where heating is not an option, we use a process called mechanical annealing to physically deform the material and bring it to a lower energy state.”

Keim and colleagues have previously explored how mechanical annealing of disordered solids can enable a material to form a memory of that deformation, affecting how it responds to future deformation. In a new article to appear in the magazine on October 5 scientific progressgive the researchers a more sophisticated understanding of how memories form in disordered solids and how existing memories can be “read” and even erased.

“We distort our material by cutting, which involves moving one side of the material relative to the other, like pulling the corner of a rectangle aside so that it becomes a parallelogram,” Keim said. “By repeating this deformation many times with the same magnitude, you can essentially write a memory of the deformation, subtly affecting how it responds to deformation of other magnitudes in the future. We clarified the conditions under which this memory forms in disordered solids and showed how to determine the magnitude of a previous deformation that had been inscribed.”

The researchers also demonstrate a new method of erasing memories in disordered solids.

“Some of the rules for memory in these materials are very similar to the rules for memory in ferromagnets, something that physicists have been studying intensively for more than a hundred years,” Keim said. “A fridge magnet carries a magnetization which is a kind of memory of magnetic fields applied at the factory. To erase these memories, you can apply a strong magnetic field and change its direction as you gradually weaken the field. With our new method, which we call a ringdown method, we apply smaller and smaller distortions until the memory is removed.”

Clearing a memory could give materials scientists the opportunity to essentially start with a clean slate and then prepare a material in the most economical way.

For this study, the researchers simulated a disordered solid using 25,000 tiny plastic particles residing at the interface of water and oil in a shell — a setup developed by co-author Dani Medina, a student at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, at the time of the investigation. The particles are electrostatically charged, repel each other and can be deformed with a needle that moves in a controlled manner along the interface. The team used a microscope to monitor the arrangement of the particles in the material.

“Disordered solids look more alike than different, and the microscopic details of their structure — be they oil droplets or foam bubbles or grains or particles — don’t seem to have much of an impact on the overall behavior,” Keim said. “This will allow our experiments to provide insight into mechanical annealing and memory formation in many other materials. In the future, we want to verify these properties of material memory in three-dimensional disordered solids – the equivalent of mayonnaise or ice cream.”

Relationship between particle structure and flow in disordered materials

More information:

Nathan C. Keim et al, Mechanical annealing and memories in a disordered solid, scientific progress (2022). Nathan C. Keim et al, Mechanical annealing and memories in a disordered solid,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo1614

Provided by Pennsylvania State University

