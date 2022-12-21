Some boxes of Cadbury Milk Tray chocolates are recalled amid complaints they ‘taste like bleach’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cadbury bosses have recalled cartons of Milk Tray chocolates claiming they tasted like bleach.

The chocolates, a Christmas Day staple for millions of Britons, have been withdrawn due to a ‘food quality issue’.

Cadbury’s owners say the affected treats include 180g and 360g boxes brought in before November 2.

It is feared that the taste of the chocolates has been compromised over time by the cardboard box. However, the confectionery company stressed that there was no security risk.

Cadbury owners have recalled 180g and 360g Milk Tray boxes purchased before November 2 following complaints that the chocolates tasted ‘like bleach’

But bosses at Cadbury’s owners have insisted the chocolates pose no safety risk. Pictured is one of the Milk Tray boxes

It didn’t stop some celebratory chocoholics from getting a nasty shock though, with one person in Brighton saying: ‘We had one gifted and the chocolates tasted like chemicals. They taste really horrible, like bleach.

“Most people don’t open the boxes until Christmas, which means most people don’t notice it for at least a week.”

There’s also a slew of one-star reviews on Trustpilot this month about the Milk Tray flavor.

One reviewer said, “I just opened a 360g milk dish, had one chocolate, the taste is like, the smell of disinfectant they clean the pig farm with.”

Another wrote: ‘Cadbury’s milk container tastes like paint thinner, leaves a horrible chemical/metallic aftertaste.’

While one angry chocolate lover said, ‘The worst part is the chocolate they use. It doesn’t taste like Cadbury’s milk chocolate at all. Not only does it not taste like Cadbury’s, it tastes really unpleasant and has a metallic taste. If I could rate it as “zero” stars instead of one, I would.’

First manufactured in 1915, Milk Tray is still one of the UK’s most popular chocolate brands, selling in the millions as Christmas approaches.

They were made famous by the ’70s and ’80s Milk Tray Man advertisements, when a James Bond-style figure left a box for an unseen lover.

The slogan ‘All because the lady loves Milk Tray’ became famous. Mondelez, owner of Cadbury, has withdrawn two variants of the chocolate box, the others remaining safe and available.

A spokesperson for Mondelez said: ‘We have made the decision to withdraw Milk Tray 180g & 360g products from retailers in the UK with immediate effect.

First produced in 1915, Milk Tray is still one of the most popular chocolates in the UK. Pictured is a shot of Milk Tray from a 2015 ad

The slogan “All because the lady loves Milk Tray” became famous with the brand, with the Milk Tray Man advertisements of the 1970s and 1980s in which a James Bond-style figure left a box for an unseen lover . Pictured is an ad from 2015

“This is due to a food quality issue where we have found that in some cases the carton packs are not performing as they should.

“While there are no concerns about food safety, we believe that withdrawing the product from the market is the right thing to do.

‘We are committed to producing and selling only the best quality products, and unfortunately we have fallen short of our own high standards on this occasion.

“You can rest assured that other Milk Tray sizes (particularly 78g and 530g products) are not affected by this packaging issue, nor are other Mondelez products.”