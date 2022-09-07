Some 69 million households now cancelling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills

The proportion of Americans who say inflation is putting them in financial trouble has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to cut spending, a survey revealed on Wednesday.

The Gallup survey found that more and more affluent and middle-class families were bearing the brunt of inflation, forcing them to spend less on groceries and other basic necessities, drive less and cancel vacations.

A disturbing 12 percent of the survey’s 1,570 respondents said they experienced “severe hardships” that lowered their standard of living — up from the 9 percent who said so at the start of 2022.

While gas prices have fallen to $3.78 a gallon and inflation dropped to 8.5 percent in July, the economy and rising prices remain a major concern for millions of voters strapped for cash ahead of the midterm elections. from Nov.

“With high inflation continuing for more than a year, a majority of Americans now say they are experiencing financial difficulties due to higher prices,” the report said.

“Low-income Americans were particularly affected in the beginning, but most middle-income Americans and a significant minority of higher-income Americans are now feeling the pressure of higher prices.”

Jesus Montiel, Krista Mason and their daughter Diana, 2, spend time together at their home in Afton, Wyoming, where inflation has made it increasingly difficult for working parents to run a household

DailyMail.com has spoken to struggling Americans across the country, including retired single homeowner Tim Erickson, whose $30,000-a-year retirement struggles to meet high energy, gas and insurance prices.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have an easy way to increase my income, so I’m cutting back wherever I can,” said Erickson, from the Melbourne waterfront.

‘Have parked the car most of the time and resorted to riding my motorbike or bicycle for most of the day to day errands. No more steak, no more eating out, very rarely enjoy red meat. Shopping at Aldi has saved me.’

Poorer households are more likely than others to experience severe hardship — 26 percent of those with annual household incomes less than $48,000 say the prices seriously hurt their families.

That compares to 12 percent of middle-income Americans and 4 percent of the wealthy.

Reports on financial problems also vary by party allegiance. Republicans (67 percent) are much more likely than Democrats (44 percent) to say inflation hurt their households — likely a result of Democrats controlling the White House and Congress.

In response to rising prices, the cashier is cutting back on spending on travel, groceries, vacations, gasoline and restaurants, as well as buying cheaper produce and even growing vegetables at home, Gallup said.

Discount stores have exploded as shoppers hunted for bargains amid high inflation, including at this Family Dollar store in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood in August.

Others have tried to earn more by working overtime, finding a second job, or finding a new, better-paying job. Some even postponed medical procedures or appointments to make ends meet.

The poll echoes recent findings from researchers at Brandeis University, who found that even by working full-time year-round, more than a third of families don’t earn enough to cover basic household expenses.

About 35 percent of working families can’t afford their weekly expenses for housing, food, medical care, transportation, childcare and other expenses, according to the survey based on 98,000 households.

The situation is worse for Hispanic and black families, the 29-page study added. More than half cannot afford basic necessities, compared with a quarter of white families and 23 percent of Asian and Pacific Islander families.

Voters in recent polls have named the economy, inflation, border security, gun violence and access to abortions as the topics most likely to vote in November’s midterm elections, which will decide which party controls Congress.

In a survey this month by The Wall Street Journal, nearly two-thirds of registered voters said the economy was either “not good” or “bad” and nearly two-thirds said the pain of higher costs made them more likely to vote. to release. mood.

A KFF poll last month found that three-quarters of registered voters said inflation and gas prices were “very important” to their midterm vote. Gun violence, access to abortion and the cost of prescription drugs were also top concerns.

The consumer price index, which measures the changing prices of a basket of consumer goods, rose 8.5 percent in July from last year – still alarmingly high, but below the 40-year record of 9.1 percent set in June. put down.

Many more middle- and higher-income Americans are struggling with higher prices than they were last November

Respondents to recent KFF and The Wall Street Journal polls have named the economy and inflation as one of their priorities in the run-up to the midterm elections